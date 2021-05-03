fbpx
QQQ
-1.70
339.59
-0.5%
DIA
+ 2.14
336.83
+ 0.63%
SPY
+ 0.85
416.49
+ 0.2%
TLT
-0.12
138.76
-0.09%
GLD
+ 2.17
163.50
+ 1.31%

Much Good Boy: eToro Adds Dogecoin To Platform

byChris Katje
May 3, 2021 6:04 pm
A social trading and brokerage platform is adding the meme currency Dogecoin to its platform due to customer demand.

What Happened: eToro, which is merging in a SPAC deal with FinTech Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:FTCV), announced Monday it's adding Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) to its platform.

Customers on eToro can purchase the actual cryptocurrency token or trade derivatives based on the underlying cryptocurrency price of Dogecoin.

The company announced the addition of Dogecoin with a blog post and several tweets. The tweets included a meme saying “Much Wow” and a message saying “Much good boy! Such happy! Very currency.”

Related Link: How To Buy Dogecoin

Why It’s Important: eToro had over 20 million registered users as of March. The company ended 2020 with 17.5 million user.

The move by eToro follows Webull announcing it would offer Dogecoin to its customers. Robinhood users can also buy and sell Dogecoin.

Price Action: Dogecoin trades at $0.4351 at the time of writing. Dogecoin hit an all-time high of $0.4467 on Monday.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

