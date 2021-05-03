fbpx
MLB Sells First Tickets Via Dogecoin: Oakland A's Offering 2-Pack Tickets For 100 DOGE

byChris Katje
May 3, 2021 5:36 pm
MLB Sells First Tickets Via Dogecoin: Oakland A's Offering 2-Pack Tickets For 100 DOGE

The first Major League Baseball team to complete a transaction using meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) occurred Monday.

What Happened: The Oakland Athletics President Dave Kaval said that the first two tickets had been purchased using Dogecoin for Monday’s game.

The Athletics are offering a Dogecoin-themed special where fans can buy two plaza infield tickets for a game May 3 through May 6 for 100 Dogecoin.

After filling out a form, fans will be contacted by a ticket rep to complete the transaction through BitPay and deliver the tickets through the MLB Ballpark App.

Related Link: How To Buy Dogecoin

Why It’s Important: The sale by the Athletics follows the success the Dallas Mavericks have had in selling merchandise and tickets using Dogecoin. Owner Mark Cuban reported the Mavericks had merchandise sales of $122,000 from Dogecoin as of April 16, including a 550% increase from the month of March to April.

The Athletics offered a Bitcoin promotion at the start of the season offering fans the chance to buy a full season suite package for one Bitcoin ($56,155 at the time) versus paying $64,800 in USD.

Price Action: Dogecoin trades at $0.4330 at the time of writing, nearing its all-time high of $0.4377 set earlier this month.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Sports Markets General

