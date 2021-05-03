fbpx
QQQ
-2.33
342.55
-0.68%
DIA
-1.63
342.23
-0.48%
SPY
-2.66
422.66
-0.63%
TLT
+ 0.32
138.00
+ 0.23%
GLD
-0.57
166.81
-0.34%

Elon Musk Says Something On Dogecoin Will 'Definitely' Feature In His SNL Episode

byMadhukumar Warrier
May 2, 2021 10:36 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Elon Musk Says Something On Dogecoin Will 'Definitely' Feature In His SNL Episode

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk suggested Sunday that meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) as a topic will "definitely" feature in his “Saturday Night Live” appearance on May 8.

What Happened: Musk had taken to Twitter, seeking sketch ideas for his upcoming appearance on the show.

A Twitter user suggested, “Summin about the Dogefather,” to which Musk replied “Definitely.” The Dogefather is a mix of Dogecoin and “The Godfather.”

Dogecoin has fallen 1.3% in the past 24 hours and is trading at $0.3822 at press time, after briefly crossing the 40 cents mark.

Last Wednesday too, Musk had hinted about Dogecoin featuring on his SNL episode. Following his hint, the cryptocurrency surged to a 24-hour high.

See Also: How to Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Musk will be the host on "Saturday Night Live" on May 8. The show airs on NBC, owned by Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), with replays available on streaming services Hulu and Peacock.

Musk will join musical guest Miley Cyrus, who will make her sixth appearance on the show. The show hosted by Musk is expected to bring fans to "SNL" who have never tuned in for the weekly show.

Why It Matters: Musk is a big supporter of and Dogecoin, while his electric vehicle company has invested heavily into Bitcoin (BTC). His tweets regarding Dogecoin sometimes have an overwhelming impact on the price of the meme cryptocurrency. Tesla’s recent first-quarter earnings report showed that the electric vehicle maker’s investment in Bitcoin helped to boost its profits.

The SNL show airs outside of the trading hours for Tesla shares. However, the shares could see a reaction on Monday, May 10, when the market resumes trading. Dogecoin, in contrast, can be traded throughout the show.

The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency skyrocketed to hit an all-time high of $0.4377 on April 16, lifted by social media buzz.

Dogecoin is now the sixth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, as per CoinMarketCap data.

Read Next: Ethereum Crosses $3,000 Mark For First Time Ever, Valued Higher Than Disney

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Could Elon Musk's 'SNL' Hosting Cause A Bump In Tesla Or Dogecoin?

An appearance by the executive of a publicly-traded company on CNBC or another business-related news channel can sometimes move the share price fast. If the show airs outside the trading hours, it can sometimes have less of an effect on the share price. read more

Dogecoin Hits 24-Hour High As Elon Musk Hints On Meme Crypto Featuring In His SNL Episode

Dogecoin (DOGE) surged to a 24-hour high on Wednesday after Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk hinted about the meme cryptocurrency featuring on his “Saturday Night Live” episode next month. read more

SNL's Skit About NFT Mania Is Now On Sale As An NFT — Top Bid Is Already At $33K

Now that “Saturday Night Live” has figured out “what the hell’s an NFT,” it is putting the skit on sale as what else but a non-fungible token. read more

WWE Launches Undertaker NFTs With Extra Perks: What Investors And Wrestling Fans Should Know

Ahead of WrestleMania 37, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (NYSE: WWE) has announced the launch of its first NFTs. The NFTs center around one of their most iconic wrestlers and come with some exclusive perks. read more