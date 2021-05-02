fbpx
Will Cardano Or Dogecoin Grow More By 2022?

byHenry Khederian
May 2, 2021 12:32 pm
Will Cardano Or Dogecoin Grow More By 2022?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week we posed the following question to 1,000 Benzinga visitors on popular altcoins Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE): Over the next year, will Cardano or Dogecoin have the largest percentage gain? 

Here are the full results:

  • Cardano: 20.8%
  • Dogecoin: 79.2%

This week's study revealed nearly four in five readers think Dogecoin will experience a larger percentage gain than Cardano by 2022. Cardano was trading at around $1.33 at press time, about 15% off the all-time high of $1.56. Dogecoin saw a solid bounce to 39 cents Saturday, although the meme currency is still trading off the record high of 43.77 cents hit on April 16. 

About Cardano: Cardano is a cryptocurrency network and open-source platform that uses the Outboros proof-of-stake technology to provide a more secure blockchain that is less prone to tampering. 

The goal of the Cardano network is to create and run a public blockchain platform for smart contract-derived applications.

See Also: How To Buy Cardano

About Dogecoin: Despite being mispronounced by anyone over the age of 25, Dogecoin’s price increased by more than 450% in the past month, briefly stopping by an all-time high price of $0.45 on April 16. 

Meanwhile, CEO of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Dogecoin megafan Elon Musk is set to appear as the host of "SNL" on May 8… Read More

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in May 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.

