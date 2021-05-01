Will Litecoin Or Dogecoin Grow More By 2022?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week we posed the following question to 1,000 Benzinga visitors on popular altcoins Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE): Over the next year, will Litecoin or Dogecoin have the largest percentage gain?

Here are the full results:

Litecoin: 23.6%

Dogecoin: 76.4%

Better than three in four Benzinga readers told us Dogecoin will experience a larger percentage gain than Litecoin by 2022.

Dogecoin saw a solid bounce in the past week, although the meme currency is still trading off the record high of 43.77 cents hit on April 16. Meanwhile, Litecoin is trading at around $270 at press time, off the all-time high of $360.66.

Doge, which was created as a joke currency in 2013, has come a long way from its early days. Notably, the meme currency has gained over 7,500% in the year-to-date period. Celebrities such as Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Elon Musk and rapper Snoop Dogg have put their weight behind it… Read More

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in May 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.