fbpx
QQQ
-2.33
342.55
-0.68%
DIA
-1.63
342.23
-0.48%
SPY
-2.66
422.66
-0.63%
TLT
+ 0.32
138.00
+ 0.23%
GLD
-0.57
166.81
-0.34%

Will Litecoin Or Dogecoin Grow More By 2022?

byHenry Khederian
May 1, 2021 1:26 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Will Litecoin Or Dogecoin Grow More By 2022?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week we posed the following question to 1,000 Benzinga visitors on popular altcoins Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE): Over the next year, will Litecoin or Dogecoin have the largest percentage gain? 

Here are the full results:

  • Litecoin: 23.6%
  • Dogecoin: 76.4%

Better than three in four Benzinga readers told us Dogecoin will experience a larger percentage gain than Litecoin by 2022. 

Dogecoin saw a solid bounce in the past week, although the meme currency is still trading off the record high of 43.77 cents hit on April 16. Meanwhile, Litecoin is trading at around $270 at press time, off the all-time high of $360.66.

Doge, which was created as a joke currency in 2013, has come a long way from its early days. Notably, the meme currency has gained over 7,500% in the year-to-date period. Celebrities such as Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Elon Musk and rapper Snoop Dogg have put their weight behind it… Read More

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in May 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Polygon (MATIC) Hits All-Time High, Ethereum Retreats, And Dogecoin Finds Stability Since Musk's 'Dogefather' Tweet

Ethereum (ETH) is markedly volatile over 24 hours while the joke cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) has found stability around the 30 cent level on Thursday. What Happened: ETH touched an intraday low of $2,672.11 in the 24-hour period leading up to press time and a high of $2,797.97 — the latter is also its all-time high. read more

A Company Is Capitalizing On GameStop, Dogecoin Mania To Sell...Noodles

The retail investor frenzy has spread to the culinary world with a family-run company now offering “Hodl Noodle” — delighting consumers who are fans of meme investments. read more

Dogecoin Hits 24-Hour High As Elon Musk Hints On Meme Crypto Featuring In His SNL Episode

Dogecoin (DOGE) surged to a 24-hour high on Wednesday after Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk hinted about the meme cryptocurrency featuring on his “Saturday Night Live” episode next month. read more

Mark Cuban Joins Elon Musk In Defending Dogecoin's 'Infinite Supply,' Says Gives Advantage Over Bitcoin, Ethereum

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said on Wednesday that Dogecoin’s (DOGE) inflation does not diminish it but rather establishes its utility as a digital currency. read more