fbpx
QQQ
-2.23
342.45
-0.66%
DIA
-1.63
342.23
-0.48%
SPY
-2.66
422.66
-0.63%
TLT
+ 0.32
138.00
+ 0.23%
GLD
-0.57
166.81
-0.34%

Ankr Network (ANKR) Looks Ready To Break Out Of A Flag Pattern Soon

byTyler Bundy
April 30, 2021 4:13 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Ankr Network (ANKR) Looks Ready To Break Out Of A Flag Pattern Soon

Ankr Network (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a crypto that looks like it could break out soon.

The company states it participates in building on, and using blockchains and protocols easy and accessible for everyone. It plans to do this on its platform by cutting out intermediaries and gatekeepers, builders and users gain back control over their applications and data.

Below is a technical analysis of the crypto’s chart.

ankrdaily4-30-21.png

Ankr Daily Chart Analysis

  • Ankr is nearing a potential resistance in what technical traders may call a bullish flag pattern.
  • The crypto is trading above both the 50-day moving average (green) as well as the 200-day moving average (blue). This indicates the crypto has had bullish sentiment throughout the recent months.
  • The moving averages are areas on the chart that may hold a support level unless the price makes a sudden strong move downwards through the averages.

Key Levels To Watch:

  • The bullish flag pattern happens after a large gain, and then pulls back in a downward sloping channel.
  • In this pattern, the crypto typically will trade in a downwards channel following the large gain. The line connecting the highs starts acting as a resistance level while the line connecting the lows will start to act as a support level.
  • A break above the resistance may send the crypto on its next leg up, and a break below support may cause the trend to change.

What’s Next?

Bullish technical traders would like to see the crypto break above the resistance line and break out of the pattern. If the crypto can break out of the pattern, it may see a strong push upwards.

Bearish technical traders would like to see the crypto fall to the support line and break below it. This could cause the crypto to see a strong push downwards.

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Litecoin Continues To Soar After Turnaround

After finding support at $225, Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is soaring, up about 30% in the past week. Support is a large concentration of buyers gathered at the same price level. In this case, it was $225. At support levels, there is more demand than supply. That’s why sell-offs end when they reach them, and that’s what happened here. read more

YIELD App and TrustSwap Preparing to Launch a New FlashDrop Program

Early on, while the internet was still young and rapidly growing, companies aggressively sprinted to each develop their own proprietary technologies. Only the strongest survived. Those that did tend to now share their winning-formula technology with the rest of the world. It’s led to a whole world of software-as-a-service, or SaaS for short. read more

'Disaster Girl' Meme Sold As NFT For $500,000

Zoë Roth, the face behind the popular “Disaster Girl” meme from 2005, has capitalized on the NFT trend by selling the tokenized original copy of the meme for nearly $500,000. read more

Fidelity Launches Crypto Analytics Platform For Institutional Investors

Fidelity Investments has announced the launch of a new digital asset data and analytics solution targeted at institutional investors. read more