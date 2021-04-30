fbpx
QQQ
-1.60
341.82
-0.47%
DIA
-2.18
342.78
-0.64%
SPY
-2.64
422.64
-0.63%
TLT
+ 0.19
138.14
+ 0.13%
GLD
-0.69
166.93
-0.42%

MicroStrategy Reports Up To 52% Increase In Revenue, Says Might Sell Bitcoin In The Future

byAdrian Zmudzinski
April 30, 2021 12:55 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
MicroStrategy Reports Up To 52% Increase In Revenue, Says Might Sell Bitcoin In The Future

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) reported a sharp increase in revenue as its CEO announced that the firm expects to buy more Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) but could also sell some in the future.

What Happened: MicroStrategy's financial results for this year's first quarter show a 10.3% increase in total revenues, bringing them to $122.9 million, while the firm's product licenses and subscription revenues increased by 52.3%, reaching $31.3 million.

Michael Saylor, the company's CEO, said that the firm plans to continue accumulating Bitcoin.

“We continue to be pleased with our bitcoin strategy. We successfully raised more than $1 billion of additional capital in the quarter to expand our Bitcoin holdings, which now exceed 91,000 Bitcoins. […] We will continue to acquire and hold additional bitcoin as we seek to create additional value for shareholders,” the report says.

Later in the announcement, MicroStrategy admits it may consider selling at least a portion of its significant BTC holdings for-profit.

Why It Matters: Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)'s CEO Elon Musk revealed the automaker sold 10% of its Bitcoin holdings to prove its liquidity as an alternative to holding cash on its balance sheet.

See also: Largest Crypto Exchange Binance Adds Apple, Microsoft, MicroStrategy Stock Tokens

The electric car manufacturer's recently-released first-quarter earnings report showed that the company sold $272 million worth of Bitcoin, with a “positive impact” of $101 million on the company’s profitability. Tesla invested $1.5 billion of its balance sheet into Bitcoin in early February.

Price Action: MicroStrategy shares traded 1.99% higher, at $668.06 at press time.

Tesla stock traded at $706 with a 4.28% increase.

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Earnings Fintech News Markets Tech

Related Articles

BNY Mellon Says Fund Performance Hurt By Lack Of Exposure To Bitcoin Stocks

Wall Street banking giant Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK) said the performance of one of its exchange-traded funds was considerably impacted by its lack of exposure to crypto stocks. read more

Largest Crypto Exchange Binance Might Have Broken The Law With Tokenized Tesla Shares, Says BaFin

The German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) is scrutinizing the listing of tokenized Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares on the world's top cryptocurrency exchange Binance. read more

Tesla Says Will Continue To 'Accumulate' Bitcoin, Believes In Long-Term Value Of The Crypto

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) said it will continue to accumulate Bitcoin (BTC) arising from purchases made by its customers and believes in the long-term value of the cryptocurrency. read more

Largest Crypto Exchange Binance Adds Apple, Microsoft, MicroStrategy Stock Tokens

Leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance has listed three new stock tokens on its platform. read more