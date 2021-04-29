fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.22
337.78
+ 0.36%
DIA
+ 2.10
336.40
+ 0.62%
SPY
+ 2.42
415.16
+ 0.58%
TLT
-0.41
139.14
-0.3%
GLD
-0.67
167.58
-0.4%

Technical Levels To Watch On Ethereum

byTyler Bundy
April 29, 2021 5:24 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Technical Levels To Watch On Ethereum

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) continues to power higher, hitting a new all-time high Thursday.

Ethereum peaked at $2,800 and continues to have the second-highest market cap of cryptocurrencies behind Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC). The continued rise may be due to the potential in staking rewards for Ethereum 2.0.

Below is a technical analysis of the crypto’s chart.

ethdaily4-29-21.png

Ethereum Daily Chart Analysis

  • Ethereum broke out of an ascending triangle pattern and was able to retest the resistance level as support and hold before moving higher again.
  • The crypto is trading above both the 50-day moving average (green) as well as the 200-day moving average (blue). This indicates the crypto has had bullish sentiment throughout the recent months.
  • The moving averages are areas on the chart that may hold a support level unless the price makes a strong move downwards through the averages.

Key Levels To Watch

  • The crypto was able to break out the ascending triangle and hold the $2,000 level as support.
  • Before retesting the $2,000 level, the stock was able to reach $2,500 level. This area may now hold as the new support.
  • A break below the $2,500 would let the crypto have room to fall back to the $2,000 level. Below $2,000 the trend in the cryptocurrency could look to change.

What’s Next?

Bullish technical traders would like to see the crypto continue to form higher lows and keep moving higher.

Bearish technical traders would like to see the crypto break below the $2,500 level and fall further to below the $2,000 level.

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

SEC Delays Yet Another Bitcoin ETF Decision Till June

The U.S Securities and Exchange Commission has extended the typical 45-day time period to come to a decision on VanEck’s Bitcoin ETF application. read more

Bitcoin Is The First Pick In CNBC's 'Stock Draft'

Tim Seymour, the founder and chief investment officer of Seymour Asset Management, selected Bitcoin (CYRPTO:BTC) as the first pick in CNBC's 2021 "Stock Draft." "Talk about a coiled spring," Seymour said Thursday, adding that Bitcoin has pulled back 20% recently. He expects a policy follow-through that will be very supportive of Bitcoin. read more

Bitcoin Gaining Favor Over Gold As Retirement Planning Asset: Report

When it comes to retirement planning, a growing number of Americans are putting their faith in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) over gold. read more

Why Swipe (SXP) Crypto Founder Burned All His Tokens Worth $200M

What Happened: Joselito Lizarondo, the founder of the cryptocurrency card payment infrastructure platform Swipe, has burned all of his SXP founder tokens worth over $200 million. read more