A Company Is Capitalizing On GameStop, Dogecoin Mania To Sell...Noodles

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
April 29, 2021 4:07 am
The retail investor frenzy has spread to the culinary world with a family-run company now offering “Hodl Noodle” — delighting consumers who are fans of meme investments.

What Happened: Simply Food has put on sale Hodl Noodle. The instant-style noodles are sold in a purple ready-to-eat cup featuring physical representations of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and the meme-cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE). 

See Also: How to Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

The word “Stonkz” is emblazoned on the packaging. Both Hodl and Stonkz are terms often used by retail investors, especially on the Reddit forum r/WallStreetBets.

Featured on the packet are stock tickers of companies that are popular on the forum like GameStop Corporation (NYSE:GME), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC), Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK), BlackBerry Ltd. (NYSE:BB), and Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

The "HODL Noodle" of Simply Food. Photo: Screengrab of the product's listing on Amazon.com

Why It Matters: HOLD is thought to be an acronym that refers to “hold on for dear life” and is a reference to ignoring short-term price movements and adopting a buy-and-hold strategy.

Stonks is an intentional misspelling of stocks and usually refers to so-called meme stocks favored by the Reddit crowd that "always go up."

For FOMO folks, the noodles are available for preorder before May 4 on Simply Food website and will be shipped out on Apr. 30 and on Amazon.com Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMZN) website.

Simply food jokes that the flavor is derived from tears from HODL-ING, but consumers may discover a “rich, savory, mushroom- and vegetable-infused broth” instead.

Noodles aren’t the first food to take advantage of meme investment mania. Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) unleashed a marketing blitz on “Doge Day” this month to popularise its Slim Jim snacks.

Price Action: DOGE traded 8.26% higher at $0.31 at press time. On Wednesday, GameStop shares closed nearly 0.5% higher in the regular session at $178.58 and gained 0.12% in the after-hours session.

Read Next: Exclusive: Dogecoin Creator Says What Sets Meme Crypto Apart From 'Thousands Of Failed Coins' Is Being A Meme

Photo by su-lin on Flickr

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Events Markets

