Will One Of These 2 Cryptocurrencies Be The Next Big Thing?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is synonymous with cryptocurrency. It was the first, and it's by far the most common.

But Bitcoin will have problems in the long run. Many people are surprised to find out that transactions on the Blockchain network aren’t anonymous and can take up to 24 hours to complete.

The miners who create Bitcoin need to solve complex puzzles to do so. This requires tremendous amounts of power. The Bitcoin and Blockchain Network use more power annually than some developed industrialized countries.

But there are hundreds of other cryptos. They're all based on bitcoin, but they have features or characteristics that make them different. Investors who want to invest in cryptocurrencies should consider others.

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a crypto that was designed to solve problems with supply chain management. It will allow retailers and their customers the ability to monitor all aspects of a product from when it is made until it's bought. It will increase transparency for both parties.

If major retailers begin to use VET and its blockchain, the demand for the currency will increase. This could drive the price higher.

The OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) was designed to give banking services to people who don’t have access to traditional bank services. Some analysts believe they're between 2-3 billion people in the world who have cell phones but don’t have access to banks.

Obviously, this is a huge potential market. If OMG ends up being a solution to this problem, there will be a large demand for it.