fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.69
336.31
+ 0.79%
DIA
+ 1.03
337.47
+ 0.3%
SPY
+ 2.53
415.05
+ 0.61%
TLT
-1.36
140.09
-0.98%
GLD
-1.53
168.44
-0.92%

Will One Of These 2 Cryptocurrencies Be The Next Big Thing?

byMark Putrino
April 29, 2021 9:21 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Will One Of These 2 Cryptocurrencies Be The Next Big Thing?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is synonymous with cryptocurrency. It was the first, and it's by far the most common.

But Bitcoin will have problems in the long run. Many people are surprised to find out that transactions on the Blockchain network aren’t anonymous and can take up to 24 hours to complete.

The miners who create Bitcoin need to solve complex puzzles to do so. This requires tremendous amounts of power. The Bitcoin and Blockchain Network use more power annually than some developed industrialized countries.

But there are hundreds of other cryptos. They're all based on bitcoin, but they have features or characteristics that make them different. Investors who want to invest in cryptocurrencies should consider others.

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a crypto that was designed to solve problems with supply chain management. It will allow retailers and their customers the ability to monitor all aspects of a product from when it is made until it's bought. It will increase transparency for both parties.

If major retailers begin to use VET and its blockchain, the demand for the currency will increase. This could drive the price higher.

vet.png

The OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) was designed to give banking services to people who don’t have access to traditional bank services. Some analysts believe they're between 2-3 billion people in the world who have cell phones but don’t have access to banks.
Obviously, this is a huge potential market. If OMG ends up being a solution to this problem, there will be a large demand for it.

omg.png

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Technicals Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

XRP Slams Into A Wall Of Resistance At $1.40

On April 19, it looked like XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) was going to make a large move lower. The crypto had formed a reversal pattern on the chart  Sure enough, that’s what happened. In the following week, the price fell by over 30%. It has since staged a recovery, but it stalled out at $1.40. There is resistance at this level. read more

Mark Cuban Calls Robinhood's Dogecoin Withdrawal Policy 'Greatest Inhibitor To Growth'

Billionaire investor, Dallas Mavericks owner, and Dogecoin advocate Mark Cuban has said that the biggest limiting factor to DOGE’s growth is Robinhood’s withdrawal policy. read more

Largest Crypto Exchange Binance Might Have Broken The Law With Tokenized Tesla Shares, Says BaFin

The German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) is scrutinizing the listing of tokenized Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares on the world's top cryptocurrency exchange Binance. read more

Fed Chair Powell In Response To GameStop, Dogecoin Mania Says He Sees 'Froth In Equity Markets'

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said he sees some “froth” in equity markets and it is not just due to the central bank’s accommodative monetary policy. read more