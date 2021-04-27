ACCOINTING.COM has an Aggressive Growth Agenda to Meet the Needs of its Crypto Trading Customers

ACCOINTING.com, an innovative crypto tax and portfolio tracking platform, is making a big move in consolidating its entire company infrastructure by giving its users new opportunities to leverage its entire ecosystem efficiently.

ACCOINTING.com, which launched a free crypto tax solution last year, allowing its users to track Bitcoin and over 7,500 cryptocurrencies via mobile devices and desktop, is working to provide clear guidance inside of the platform. The goal is to leverage its ecosystem from its crypto tracker application to the crypto tax platform. The move will streamline the access users have to gain the benefits of the entire ACCOINTING.com life cycle of products and boost knowledge for crypto traders by giving them a unique platform for their complex transactions.

The move comes as the crypto space demands faster and more agile methods to collaborate and generate new features. In response, ACCOINTING.com has shifted its business model to cross-functional teams to generate faster and more efficient customer solutions. According to the company, this will allow faster deployment and even more immediate feedback.

To provide these new platforms, ACCOINTING.com has aggressively expanded its sales and development team, gaining experienced employees to enhance its importers, improve overall UX/UI, and generate additional innovative content to offer its users. The new content will far exceed what has been offered in the past, with the initial reputation being as simply a crypto tax and portfolio tracking tool.

In making these moves, ACCOINTING.com believes it continues to build increased responsiveness as a key differentiator from its competitors in the space. The company is telling its customers that it provides extremely accurate accounting software to help build customer loyalty, whether it be in their use of ACCOINTING.com’s tax reports or working with the company’s customer service team.

The company has also recently created the ACCOINTING.com Crypto Tax Advisor Network (ACTAN) for crypto tax experts from around the world, beginning with the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria and Switzerland, to provide expertise to a community of its more than 85,000 users.

ACCOINTING.com is currently pointing at Q3 2021 to roll out its new tools and consolidated products, with an end goal of being the source of a single solution for crypto traders and their portfolios.