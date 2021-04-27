fbpx
QQQ
-1.48
343.11
-0.43%
DIA
+ -0.01
339.87
+ 0%
SPY
-0.05
417.64
-0.01%
TLT
-1.22
141.08
-0.87%
GLD
-0.40
167.22
-0.24%

Top Altcoin Gainer Waves (WAVES) Surges 67% In 24 Hours

bySamyuktha Sriram
April 27, 2021 4:34 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Top Altcoin Gainer Waves (WAVES) Surges 67% In 24 Hours

What Happened: Waves, the native token of the multipurpose Waves blockchain platform, has surged 67% since its low of $12.54 yesterday to a new all-time high of $21.47 earlier today.

The WAVES token was trading at $20.07 at press time.

Trading volume for the cryptocurrency was up over 790% in the past 24-hours as the token reached $2.14 billion in market cap, while 47% of supply is locked up in DeFi contracts.

Why It Matters: The Waves ecosystem is fairly extensive, leveraging three blockchain protocols: decentralized exchange Waves, DeFi platform Neutrino and cross-chain oracle network Gravity. The idea was to provide developer-friendly infrastructure to create new products with the potential for mass adoption.

This hasn’t been limited to a particular industry, as seen by Waves' most recent partnership with Russian space agency Rosmocos. The space agency uses an IP protection solution based on the Waves Enterprise blockchain platform to maintain and verify a database of IP data.

According to Waves Enterprise chief commercial officer Igor Kuzmichev, network participants will be rewarded with “cosmotokens” for detecting IP infringement cases, which can be exchanged for merchandise across a number of space organizations.

The tool is currently in the beta testing phase and will be fully rolled out in the summer of 2021.

What Else: According to Waves founder Sasha Ivanov, the goal is to get $10 billion in total value locked (TVL) on Waves by October 2021. Synthetic assets, a DeFi lending protocol, and Ethereum interoperability seem to be on the horizon as per a roadmap shared by the founder.

“The Ethereum network has the most liquidity now but, at the same time, is the most congested one. By redirecting part of ETH liquidity to Waves, we help Ethereum and boost Waves’ usability,” said Ivanov.

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech News Markets Tech Trading Ideas

Related Articles

XRP Price Jumps Over 30% After Another SEC Motion In Ripple Lawsuit

Ripple (XRP) struck back against the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the ongoing legal battle accusing the blockchain firm of infringing securities regulations. read more

Ethereum Hits New ATH As European Investment Bank Issues Two-Year Digital Bond On ETH Blockchain

What Happened: Ethereum reached a new all-time high of $2,675 on Tuesday, gaining nearly 10% overnight and pushing its market cap past $307 billion. Just as the second-largest cryptocurrency set a new price record, the European Investment Bank (EIB) announced plans to offer a two-year digital bond on the Ethereum blockchain. read more

Major US Crypto Exchange Gemini Launches MasterCard Credit Card With Rewards

Major US cryptocurrency exchange Gemini has announced the launch of its MasterCard crypto rewards credit card. read more

Crypto Exchange Giant Binance To Launch NFT Platform In June

What Happened: Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by trading volume, said it will launch an NFT marketplace in June, CNBC has reported. read more