fbpx
QQQ
-1.48
343.11
-0.43%
DIA
+ -0.01
339.87
+ 0%
SPY
-0.05
417.64
-0.01%
TLT
-1.22
141.08
-0.87%
GLD
-0.40
167.22
-0.24%

This NFL Player Converts Near $1M Salary To Bitcoin

byAdrian Zmudzinski
April 27, 2021 8:41 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
This NFL Player Converts Near $1M Salary To Bitcoin

National Football League (NFL) star Sean Culkin decided to convert his entire salary of nearly $1 million into Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).

What Happened: Culkin answered a tweet announcing his decision to receive his salary in Bitcoin by a sports news outlet, confirming the report. He also admitted that NFL player Russell Okung "paved the way" for this kind of initiative when he decided to take half of his salary as Bitcoin at the end of last year.

In a separate Twitter thread, Culkin invoked financial literacy and pointed out that inflation caused by the Federal Reserve's policy and dollar printing will cause those not holding investable assets to continue to suffer losses.

He explicitly mentioned the United States coronavirus relief stimulus program as the cause of inflation and pointed out that Bitcoin provides a potential escape route.

"Bitcoin is of fixed supply designed to preserve your wealth over the long run," Culkin added.

Still, Culkin admitted that "it would be ill-advised to impulsively suggest the complete adoption of Bitcoin" due to it being a highly speculative and volatile asset.

At the same time, he shared the opinion that it would be "a disservice to your portfolio to not allocate a portion" of the funds to Bitcoin since it is "an asset that accreates over 200% a year on an annualized basis for the last 10 years."

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech Sports Markets General

Related Articles

Ethereum Hits New All-Time High Above $2,700

Ethereum (ETH) hit an all-time high of $2,702.91 minutes before press time on Tuesday night.  What Happened: The second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization traded 7.93% high at $2,707.55 at press time in a 24-hour period. On a seven-day trailing basis, it has risen 16.12%. read more

You Can Now Freely Move NFTs Across Eleven Blockchains: Here's How And Why

Blockchain interoperability project pNetwork (CRYPTO: PNT) announced that, with the addition of Algorand (CRYPTO: ALGO) network to its system, its users can now move non-fungible tokens (NFTs) across 11 different blockchains. read more

Exclusive: Facebook's 'Stock Market For Beginners' Group Blooms From Zero To 40K In 6 Months

The Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) group Stock Market for Beginners went live Oct. 15, 2020. read more

Top Altcoin Gainer Waves (WAVES) Surges 67% In 24 Hours

What Happened: Waves, the native token of the multipurpose Waves blockchain platform, has surged 67% since its low of $12.54 yesterday to a new all-time high of $21.47 earlier today. The WAVES token was trading at $20.07 at press time. read more