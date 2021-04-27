Cathie Wood Adds $33.8M Shares In Shopify, Sells More Square To Pile Up Coinbase

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Monday snapped up 28,989 shares of the Canadian e-commerce company Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP), worth about $33.8 million, as the stock jumped ahead of its scheduled earnings report later this week.

The investment firm’s Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK) bought the shares of the company that closed 6.1% higher at $1,166 on Monday.

The investment firm also sold 70,959 shares of the digital payment company Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) estimated to be worth $18.15 million, as of Monday’s close.

Shopify caters to small and midsize businesses. The firm has two segments — subscription solutions (43% of fiscal 2018 revenue) and merchant solutions (57% of fiscal 2018 revenue).

ARKK sold shares of Square representing 0.25% of the ETF. Square is ARKK’s fourth-largest holding behind Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC), and Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU).

ARKK holds a total of 5.15 million shares, worth about $1.32 billion, and representing 5.29% of the ETF's weight.

The New York-based hedge fund also bought 76,288 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) worth about $23.23 million on the stock’s Monday’s close.

The investment firm's ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW) made the trade. Shares of the company closed 4.44% higher at $304.54 on Monday, giving the cryptocurrency exchange a market cap of $60.66 billion.

Coinbase’s market cap has however climbed down from $85.8 billion on its blockbuster listing earlier this month.

ARKW holds a total of 1,749,240 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange worth about $154.8 million and representing 2.2% of the ETF’s weight.

Other Ark Buys On Friday:

Other Ark Sells On Friday: