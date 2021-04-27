fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.21
337.21
+ 0.65%
DIA
-0.63
341.12
-0.19%
SPY
+ 0.78
416.03
+ 0.19%
TLT
-0.20
140.26
-0.14%
GLD
+ 0.43
165.96
+ 0.26%

Tesla Sold $272M Bitcoin In Q1 — Musk Responds To Portnoy's Allegations Of Pump And Dump

byMadhukumar Warrier
April 26, 2021 10:24 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Tesla Sold $272M Bitcoin In Q1 — Musk Responds To Portnoy's Allegations Of Pump And Dump

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) said in its first-quarter earnings report on Monday that it sold $272 million worth of its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings in the quarter.

What Happened: In its earnings report, Tesla said it recorded $1.5 billion in purchases of digital assets in the quarter. The electric vehicle maker showed the $272 million Bitcoin sale under “proceeds from sales of digital assets" in the report.

Further, Tesla said the sale of Bitcoin made a “positive impact” of $101 million to the company’s profitability during the quarter.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is a big supporter of Bitcoin as well as Dogecoin (DTC) and frequently tweets about cryptocurrencies, especially the latter. Musk’s tweets regarding Dogecoin sometimes have an overwhelming impact on the price of the meme cryptocurrency.

On Monday, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy questioned Tesla's Bitcoin sale on Twitter, saying that Musk pumps up Bitcoin after buying it and then makes a fortune by selling it later at a higher price.

Musk replied to the tweet, saying, he continues to hold Bitcoin and Tesla sold 10% of its holdings essentially to prove the liquidity of Bitcoin as an alternative to holding cash on the balance sheet.

See Also: Why Buying A Tesla With Bitcoin Isn't Really A Good Idea — For Now

Why It Matters: The earnings report shows Tesla’s Bitcoin investment has helped the electric vehicle maker to boost its profits. The company’s first-quarter results beat Street estimates.

In February, Tesla announced it invested an aggregate of $1.5 billion of cash in Bitcoin. The company noted that the decision was meant to provide more flexibility to further diversify and maximize returns on its cash that was not immediately needed to maintain operating liquidity.

The Palo Alto-based company said last month that it has begun accepting payments for its vehicles with Bitcoin. Musk said Tesla would retain those payments in their digital asset form and forego converting them to fiat.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 1.2% higher in Monday’s regular trading session at $738.20. However, the stock declined almost 2.5% in the after-hours session to $719.85.

Read Next: Tesla Has 'Product Opportunity' In Attaching Bitcoin Miner To Solar Equipment, Says Ark Research Head

Photo by Heisenberg Media on Flickr

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Events Markets

Related Articles

Camping World Now Ready To Accept Cryptocurrency As Payment Option

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWH) shares are higher Monday after the recreational vehicle manufacturer said it will start accepting cryptocurrencies as a payment option. read more

Will SafeMoon Or Dogecoin Grow More By 2022?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to 1,000 Benzinga visitors on popular altcoins SafeMoon (CRYPTO:MOON) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE). read more

Is SafeMoon Overtaking Dogecoin?

Both Dogecoin (DOGE) and SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) have hit their all-time highs in the recent past but is the latter outpacing the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency in terms of gains? read more

Curious What Dogecoin 'Sounds Like?' With $364, You Can Know

An artist from Canada has transformed Dogecoin’s (DOGE) cryptograph into electronic music, which is on sale as non-fungible token art. What Happened: The sounds —dubbed Cryptowaves —  created by the producer and singer ill-esha forms the part of a larger collection or album known as “The Orphan Block.” read more