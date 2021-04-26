Xin Li-Cohen, Deputy Chairman Of Christie's International, Launches An NFT Platform For Fine Art

Xin Li-Cohen, Deputy Chairman of the world’s leading auction house – Christie’s International – has launched a new NFT platform, as stated in the project’s official blog. The new marketplace, called TR Lab, connects artists and leading art collectors, allowing talented digital creators to auction their artwork. Co-founded by Li-Cohen, known for her broad connections with prominent art industry players, TR Lab intends to become the premier global platform for NFT art with internationally renowned artists onboard.

Apart from being positioned as a reliable auction platform, TR Lab also employed a team of professionals for assisting artists in the process of creating artwork in digital format along with tethered NFTs. Collectors will be also able to use concierge service assistance in the bidding process.

Commenting on the idea behind the platform, Mia Deng, Co-founder of TR Lab, Partner at Dragonfly Capital explained:

“The full name of TR is Tabula Rasa, a Latin expression meaning ‘blank slate.’ The metaphor is that everyone is born as a blank slate, free of judgment. Just like the internet, blockchain, or any technology, NFT itself is a blank slate. There is no absolute good or bad because the content on the slate (representing its value) is given by the creator. Just like the growth of bitcoin in the financial industry, the emergence of NFT is inevitable in the evolution of creative industries in the information age, while marking an everlasting watershed in the history of art.”

The platform’s management believes in the long-lasting potential of NFTs to fundamentally disrupt art ownership, collecting, royalties, and provenance, ensuring that art collectors buy unique and original artworks and rare collectibles.

TR Lab has established its head office in Beijing, with a global team across Shanghai, New York, and San Francisco. Experts at TR Lab are confident that Asia has immense potential as a market for NFTs, considering that it hosts the world’s largest public auctions and is home to the largest and most diverse audience of art admirers and collectors.

Xin Li-Cohen, Chairman and Co-founder of TR Lab said:

“We have an international vision of where it serves NFT collectors. Asia is the world’s fastest-growing region for the art market with brilliant artists and sophisticated art lovers. We will capitalize on its deep ties and a native understanding of its Asian audience while growing its global presence. At TR Lab, we are in hot pursuit of great, and good doesn’t cut it.”

Backed by large VCs and art industry players, such as Dragonfly Capital, Rockbund Art Museum, and ART021, the largest art fair in Asia, TR Lab has rare credibility in the art world to expand its global presence and dominate the fine art NFT market.