Why Bitcoin-Related Stocks Are Trading Higher Today

Shares of several bitcoin-related stocks such as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA), Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) are trading higher amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin.

Marathon Digital Holdings focuses on mining digital assets and owns crypto-currency mining machines. The stock is trading approximately 6% higher on Monday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $57.75 and a 52-week low of $0.41.

Riot Blockchain operates in a single segment of cryptocurrency mining. The stock is trading approximately 4% higher. The stock has a 52-week high of $79.50 and a 52-week low of $1.03.

Canaan is the manufacturer of digital blockchain computing equipment. The stock is trading approximately 2% higher. The stock has a 52-week high of $39.10 and a 52-week low of $1.76.

