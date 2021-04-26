fbpx
Will SafeMoon Or Dogecoin Grow More By 2022?

byHenry Khederian
April 26, 2021 1:00 pm
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week we posed the following question to 1,000 Benzinga visitors on popular altcoins SafeMoon (CRYPTO:MOON) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE).

Over the next year, will SafeMoon or Dogecoin have the largest percentage gain?

At a ratio of nearly 2:1, our respondent pool think Dogecoin will experience a larger percentage gain than SafeMoon by 2022.

Both Dogecoin and SafeMoon have hit their all-time highs in the recent past, but is the latter outpacing the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency in terms of gains?

Dogecoin has been around since 2013 and has the backing of the likes of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk and rapper Snoop Dogg.

The “Doge Army” attempted to send DOGE to 69 cents or $1 levels on Doge Day, which was on Apr 20, and failed to do so. It was SafeMoon that touched the all-time high of $0.000014 on that day… Read More

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in April 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.

