fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.21
337.21
+ 0.65%
DIA
-0.63
341.12
-0.19%
SPY
+ 0.78
416.03
+ 0.19%
TLT
-0.20
140.26
-0.14%
GLD
+ 0.43
165.96
+ 0.26%

Why Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin, Tron's Justin Sun, Balaji Srinivasan Donated To India's Covid Relief

byAdrian Zmudzinski
April 26, 2021 9:03 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin, Tron's Justin Sun, Balaji Srinivasan Donated To India's Covid Relief

Prominent personalities in the crypto asset space donated a hefty sum to the India Covid relief campaign led by local crypto entrepreneur and Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) co-founder Sandeep Nailwal.

What Happened: Justin Sun, the founder of cryptocurrency Tron (CRYPTO: TRX) and CEO of file-sharing protocol development firm Bittorrent (CRYPTO: BTT), donated 2 million TRX tokens to the fund, equivalent to nearly $230,000 as of press time.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin and crypto angel investor and entrepreneur Balaji S. Srinivasan also donated over $600,000 and $50,000 respectively to the fund.

Why It Matters: Nailwal wrote when announcing the campaign on Twitter: "Can't take this sitting down anymore, I am going to run a Covid relief campaign in lieu of what’s going on in India. Need help from the Global crypto community."

The donations come as India reported a record number of Covid-19 cases for the fifth day in a row, as the overall number reaches 17 million.

The country has also imposed another strict lockdown.

What Else: This is not the first time that the crypto asset community bands together for a good cause.

Earlier this month, non-fungible token (NFT) auction platform Drumpfs announced that 97% of the proceeds of the auctions of former US president Trump's 46,694 tokenized tweets would go to charity.

Recently launched cryptocurrency project Elongate pledged $1 million to various charities.

In another example, Fidelity Charitable — the charity arm of financial services giant Fidelity Investments — received over $28 million worth of donations in cryptocurrency in 2020.

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech News Management Global Markets General

Related Articles

Tesla Sold $272M Bitcoin In Q1 — Musk Responds To Portnoy's Allegations Of Pump And Dump

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) said in its first-quarter earnings report on Monday that it sold $272 million worth of its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings in the quarter. read more

Dogecoin Co-Creator Says Meme Crypto Has Been 'One Of The Most Secure Coins' For Years

Dogecoin (DOGE) co-creator Billy Markus said that the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency emerged as “one of the most secure coins” on the Proof of Work blockchain ever since a key move it made seven years ago. What Happened: Markus laid out the security advantages of DOGE in a conversation with Benzinga on Monday. read more

XRP Price Jumps Over 30% After Another SEC Motion In Ripple Lawsuit

Ripple (XRP) struck back against the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the ongoing legal battle accusing the blockchain firm of infringing securities regulations. read more

Trevor Lawrence Lands Gatorade, Cryptocurrency Endorsement Deals Ahead Of NFL Draft

The projected number one overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft has been busy signing endorsement deals before taking a snap. What Happened: Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence announced a new deal with Blockfolio to promote the company’s app. read more