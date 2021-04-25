Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Moderna, Netflix, Perrigo, XPO Logistics And More

This weekend's Barron's cover story presents the results of the latest Barron's Big Money Poll.

Other featured articles show which food stocks are worth bite and which real estate stocks have room to run.

Also, see the prospects for a high-profile biotech, a logistics play, a video streaming leader and more.

Cover story "This Bull Market Is Far From Over, Pros Say. Where They're Investing Now" by Nicholas Jasinski covers an exclusive Barron's survey, which found that two-thirds of Big Money managers are now bullish on stocks. That is up from a little more than half in the fall. Their picks range from Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to Zoom Video Communications Inc (NYSE:ZM).

Andrew Bary's "Food Stocks Worth Filling Up On" suggests that, with their cheap valuations and generous yields, packaged-food giants such as Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) and Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) offer an appetizing alternative to bonds. They have better growth prospects than many expect too, says the article.

In "Buy Moderna Stock. It's More Than a One-Hit Wonder," Josh Nathan-Kazis discusses how vaccine maker Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA), now one of the best-known biotechs in the world, has the cash and the messenger RNA platform to drive years of strong growth. Find out why Barron's believes that, for a biotech, the stock is inexpensive.

By splitting the company in two parts, XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) hopes to unlock value in its shipping business while creating new value with GXO Logistics as a play on the trend toward outsourced logistics, according to "XPO Logistics Is Worth More Than the Sum of Its Parts" by Al Root. Find out why this stock is a Barron's pick ahead of the split.

In Teresa Rivas' "Perrigo Stock Has Been Broken for a Long Time. It's Time for a Turnaround," discover how, at its peak in 2015, Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) was worth more than $28 billion, and now the Dublin-based generic pharmaceuticals company finally is taking steps to turn itself around.

"Bill Miller Is Roaring Back With Amazon, Bitcoin, and GM" by William Green points out that this former Legg Mason investing star has had renewed success, and a lot of his recent performance has come from a few spectacular investment plays, such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).

The Nifty Fifty of the 1960s and 1970s were the FAANG stocks of their day. So says Kenneth G. Pringle's "The FAANG Stocks Could Fall, if History Is Any Guide." See whether Barron's thinks Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) and the rest of the FAANGs will prove equally vulnerable.

In "How Netflix Could Become a Surprise Reopening Play," Eric J. Savitz reveals why, with Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares down by double digits from their recent high, bulls argue that the streaming giant's real growth is still to come. This though movie theaters, sports leagues, bars, gyms, schools, restaurants, offices and more get back to business.

Ben Levisohn's "Why Real Estate Stocks Still Have Room to Run" argues that real estate investment trusts (REITs) are among this year's better performers due to the reopening trade. See why Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) and others look cheap and could even offer some protection from rising inflation.

Also in this week's Barron's:

Whether a capital gains tax hike would be as scary as it sounds

What peaking growth means for the stock market

The Federal Reserve's inflation blind spot

Whether recent pension funds gains will last

Whether oil prices will rise into the summer travel season

A high-yield fund that is becoming a "one-stop shop" for bond investors

How long the semiconductor shortage will last

Whether COVID-19 surges in India will derail the global recovery

How freelancers can juice their retirement savings

Travel and the vaccine passport

Why the United States needs a carbon tax for any serious climate strategy

