fbpx
QQQ
+ 4.74
330.46
+ 1.41%
DIA
+ 2.58
335.52
+ 0.76%
SPY
+ 4.88
407.39
+ 1.18%
TLT
-0.43
140.82
-0.3%
GLD
-0.64
167.70
-0.38%

Ethereum's Rally To All-Time High Above $2,600 Cut Short By Crypto Market Correction

bySamyuktha Sriram
April 23, 2021 2:48 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Ethereum's Rally To All-Time High Above $2,600 Cut Short By Crypto Market Correction

What Happened: Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, rallied to an all-time high of $2,641 on Thursday before a steep correction across crypto markets forced it down to $2,100.

The cryptocurrency was trading at around $2,337 at the time of writing, and trading volume was up 29% over a 24-hour period.

Why It Matters: A massive selloff likely triggered by over-leveraged trader positions saw massive liquidations across a number of cryptocurrency exchanges.

Data from CoinMarketCap shows that the overall value of the crypto market fell by $250 billion, taking total market capitalization to $1.85 trillion.

Amidst the selloff, several reports emerged that a trader on Coinbase sold 20,000 ETH, which amounts to $46 million in a span of just four minutes.

Despite Ethereum’s retracement in price, market proponents remained bullish on the digital asset.

The cryptocurrency’s on-chain fundamentals looked optimistic, as the number of addresses holding Ethereum reached an all-time high, coupled with high levels of outflows from exchanges.

The network also settled $1.5 trillion worth of transactions in Q1 alone, far exceeding its transactions settled in 2020.

See also: How to Stake Ethereum

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech News Markets Tech

Related Articles

What Is The Options Market Saying About Coinbase?

Just a few trading days after the stock’s direct listing, Coinbase options have also begun trading. Below we’ll look at how traders are pricing potential movement, and how options can be used. read more

How To Buy Dogecoin In India

Dogecoin (DOGE), a cryptocurrency often talked about by celebrities such as Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk and Snoop Dogg, has captured the imagination of people around the world.  read more

Why Deutsche Boerse Resumes Coinbase Shares Trading After Announcing Delisting

German stock exchange Deutsche Boerse said shares of Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) will remain listed on the exchange after resolving an issue regarding wrongfully inserted reference data. read more

Dogecoin Is Losing The Interest Of Americans: What You Should Know

The “interest over time” in Dogecoin (DOGE) is waning, according to Google Trends, a search trends feature that measures how frequently a given search term is entered into the search engine run by Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: read more