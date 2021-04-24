If You Had $10,000 To Invest, Would You Put It In Dogecoin Right Now?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

On Thursday we posed the following question to Benzinga visitors:

If you had $10,000 to invest, would you put it in Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) right now? Here are the full results from this week’s survey:

Yes: 74.7%

No: 25.3%

Dogecoin was trading at 27 cents at the time of publication. The bulls were in charge last week as Dogecoin rallied from 5 cents to 45 cents. On Tuesday, Dogecoin began the day at 41 cents, trended lower over the day, and ended it at 33 cents.

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in April 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.

