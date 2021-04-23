Turkish Police Detains 62 People Connected To Alleged Theft Of $2B Worth Of Crypto At Thodex Exchange

Turkish police detained 62 people in an investigation related to the cryptocurrency exchange Thodex' fraud allegation earlier today.

What Happened: According to Turkey's state-owned news agency Anadolu, there are 78 people involved in the Thodex case, but only 62 were found so far.

The company’s bank accounts were also reportedly frozen by the country’s financial crimes investigation board.

As Benzinga reported yesterday, rumors suggested that Thodex founder, Faruk Fatih Özer, fled to Thailand with $2 billion of user funds.

The day before yesterday, the exchange announced that it would halt its activity for four to five days, and customers were unable to access their funds.

According to Anadolu, Turkish authorities started investigating Thodex for aggravated fraud on Thursday following a complaint filed by a lawyer named Abdullah Usame Ceran.

It is according to him that Özer fled to Thailand with the money of the exchange's nearly 700,000 purported users.

See also: $2B Of Crypto Might Be Stolen As Turkish Exchange Halts Operations

The exchange's official website features a message stating that “many of the claims made about the Thodex platform are unfounded.”

The announcement also says that there was no theft of any assets.