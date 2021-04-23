fbpx
Dogecoin Falls Below 20 Cents, Bitcoin Below $50K Amid Wide Sell-Off, But These Two Cryptos Are On A Run Today

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
April 22, 2021 11:37 pm
Dogecoin Falls Below 20 Cents, Bitcoin Below $50K Amid Wide Sell-Off, But These Two Cryptos Are On A Run Today

Dogecoin (DOGE) fell sharply reaching a 24-hour low of $0.164 near press time on Thursday night. The cryptocurrency traded 31.04% lower at $0.21 at press time. Even as the meme cryptocurrency continues to slide, other coins such as Bitcoin Gold (BTG) and Solana (SOL) are on a run.

See Also: How to Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

BTG: The 2017 fork of Bitcoin (BTC) can be mined on common Graphics Processing Units instead of ASIC hardware. 

BTG has soared 1,382.34% since the beginning of this year. At press time, the currency topped the 24-hour list of gainers, as per CoinmarketCap, and traded 18.25% higher at $101.42.

Last week, Binance, announced trading support for a number of BTG trading pairs. 

See Also: Is Now The Time To Buy Bitcoin Gold, KuCoin, PancakeSwap, BitTorrent, IOTA, Or Dent Cryptocurrencies?

The apex cryptocurrency by market cap, BTC, has spiked 73.51% since January and traded 7.8% lower at $49,857.98 at press time.

SOL: The coin of the open-source project centered on Decentralized Finance or DeFi is often touted as an Ethereum (ETH) killer. 

SOL has skyrocketed 2,326.5% since 2021 began. The cryptocurrency traded 6.93% higher at $36.64 at press time and has risen 32.44% on a seven-day trailing basis. 

Comparatively, ETH has returned 203.02% on a year-to-date basis. ETH traded 7.11% lower at $2,242.10 at press time. 

Solana claims it can process 65,500 transactions per second, which is faster than Ethereum’s current average of 18.3, Cointelegraph reported

This speed advantage has attracted DeFi projects to its network. Multiple projects have made it to the blockchain in the past month. 

Read Next: Dogecoin Creator Says Meme Coin's Development Has Kept Pace With Bitcoin

