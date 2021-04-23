fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
335.20
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.00
338.10
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.00
412.27
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
140.39
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.00
167.06
+ 0%

69 Stoned Elon Musk NFTs Sold For 420.69 Rally Each On 4/20

byChris Katje
April 23, 2021 8:11 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
69 Stoned Elon Musk NFTs Sold For 420.69 Rally Each On 4/20

One of the most well-known figures for investors saw a well-known image of him turned into unique NFTs created by artists.

What Happened: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk smoked a blunt on the Joe Rogan Experience back in September 2018.

The image of Musk with a blunt became well-known and has been used as a meme. The image has now been turned into non-fungible tokens.

The Most Famous Artist, a collective of 50 artists, released 69 distinct NFTs in a series called “Stoned Elon.”

The NFTs were sold for 420.69 Rally tokens each, or around $357.58. The NFTs were sold on OpenSea on April 20, bringing in revenue of $25,000.

“With the combination of that moment, the internet’s love for celebrating 4/20, and the current state of NFTs – we thought he would be a perfect fit for our latest community project,” said TMFA leader Matty Monahan.

Related Link: Elon Musk Takes A Dig At NFT Investors

Why It’s Important: Musk is one of the biggest figures in the investment world. The meme image of him with a blunt is popular.

The sale coincided with 4/20, a popular cannabis holiday and also what became #DogeDay in 2021.

It’s a little surprising that the 1 of 1 NFTs were not auctioned off for higher amounts. The resale of the NFTs could show interest as more people become aware.

“Elon smoking a blunt on Joe Rogan became a meme seen around the world,” Monahan told Decrypt.

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Management Markets Media

Related Articles

What Will It Take For Dogecoin To Hit $1? Jeff Bezos Backing And Less Than 24 Hours, Says YouTuber

Dogecoin (DOGE) could skyrocket to a record price of $1 “in less than 24 hours” if the meme cryptocurrency has the backing of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos, a bullish YouTuber has claimed. read more

Tesla Has 'Product Opportunity' In Attaching Bitcoin Miner To Solar Equipment, Says Ark Research Head

Solar energy equipment supplied by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) can generate funds if a Bitcoin (BTC) miner is attached to it in the pre-installation period, according to Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management LLC’s Director of Research, Brett Winton. read more

Bitcoin's Rally Not A Bubble, It's A Beginning Of Mainstream, Says Investor Bill Miller

Bill Miller, long-term value investor and chairman of Miller Value Partners, believes that this Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) rally is significantly different from the one observed in 2017. read more

Dogecoin Market Cap Surpasses Ford And Kraft

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) — a meme cryptocurrency created as a joke — has a bigger market cap than Ford Motor (NYSE: F) and Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC). read more