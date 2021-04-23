69 Stoned Elon Musk NFTs Sold For 420.69 Rally Each On 4/20
One of the most well-known figures for investors saw a well-known image of him turned into unique NFTs created by artists.
What Happened: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk smoked a blunt on the Joe Rogan Experience back in September 2018.
The image of Musk with a blunt became well-known and has been used as a meme. The image has now been turned into non-fungible tokens.
The Most Famous Artist, a collective of 50 artists, released 69 distinct NFTs in a series called “Stoned Elon.”
The NFTs were sold for 420.69 Rally tokens each, or around $357.58. The NFTs were sold on OpenSea on April 20, bringing in revenue of $25,000.
“With the combination of that moment, the internet’s love for celebrating 4/20, and the current state of NFTs – we thought he would be a perfect fit for our latest community project,” said TMFA leader Matty Monahan.
Why It’s Important: Musk is one of the biggest figures in the investment world. The meme image of him with a blunt is popular.
The sale coincided with 4/20, a popular cannabis holiday and also what became #DogeDay in 2021.
It’s a little surprising that the 1 of 1 NFTs were not auctioned off for higher amounts. The resale of the NFTs could show interest as more people become aware.
“Elon smoking a blunt on Joe Rogan became a meme seen around the world,” Monahan told Decrypt.
