fbpx
QQQ
-4.14
343.48
-1.22%
DIA
-3.14
344.38
-0.92%
SPY
-3.82
419.91
-0.92%
TLT
+ 0.61
139.17
+ 0.44%
GLD
-1.06
169.18
-0.63%

Why Deutsche Boerse Resumes Coinbase Shares Trading After Announcing Delisting

bySamyuktha Sriram
April 22, 2021 5:35 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Deutsche Boerse Resumes Coinbase Shares Trading After Announcing Delisting

German stock exchange Deutsche Boerse said shares of Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) will remain listed on the exchange after resolving an issue regarding wrongfully inserted reference data.

What Happened: On Wednesday, the exchange announced it would de-list Coinbase from its Xetra trading system as well as the Frankfurt stock exchange due to incorrect data provided by Coinbase.

According to a report from Reuters, Coinbase provided the “wrong LEI reference code” when it began trading on Deutsche Boerse’s platforms.

"The reason for the de-listing is a missing reference data for these shares,” said Deutsche Boerse, adding, "The only way for Coinbase to resume trading is for the issuer to apply for an LEI.”

Why It Matters: A spokesperson for Coinbase declared the issue an “administrative error” on Coinbase’s part while stating that they would be quickly working towards resubmitting the necessary documents.

"There have been no interruptions to trading of Coinbase stock at this time. We are working to resolve this as quickly as possible," said the spokesperson.

Clearstream, a subsidiary of Deutsche Boerse, declared that it would no longer settle trades of Coinbase shares on the Frankfurt stock exchange from April 23 for regulatory reasons unless an LEI is provided.

See alsoWhy Coinbase Has This Analyst Bullish On The Long-Term Upside

However, that is now an unlikely scenario, as a recent report confirmed that Coinbase had provided the necessary LEI code, and trading on the European exchanges is likely to continue uninterrupted.

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Global Markets Tech Media

Related Articles

Why Square And Cathie Wood's Ark See Bitcoin Environmental Concerns As Unfounded

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management and digital payment company Square Inc. (NYSE: SQ) have teamed up to dispel the notion that Bitcoin (BTC) mining is damaging the environment. read more

Coinbase Now Offers Ethereum 2.0 Staking Rewards

Major U.S. crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) opened the waitlist for earning staking rewards through Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) 2.0 staking. read more

Why WeWork Partnered With Coinbase

Flexible shared workspace provider WeWork has announced it would accept payment in select cryptocurrencies, according to a press release. read more

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Sold $292M Worth Of Shares On First Trading Day

A week after Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN)’s public debut on the Nasdaq, reports have emerged of the crypto exchange’s top executives selling a considerable amount of shares on the first day of trading. read more