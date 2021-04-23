fbpx
QQQ
-4.14
343.48
-1.22%
DIA
-3.14
344.38
-0.92%
SPY
-3.82
419.91
-0.92%
TLT
+ 0.61
139.17
+ 0.44%
GLD
-1.06
169.18
-0.63%

$2B Of Crypto Might Be Stolen As Turkish Exchange Halts Operations

byAdrian Zmudzinski
April 22, 2021 8:00 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
$2B Of Crypto Might Be Stolen As Turkish Exchange Halts Operations

Major Turkish cryptocurrency exchange Thodex ceased its activities, leaving its users scared of losing their funds.

What Happened: On April 21, Thodex tweeted an announcement about the halting of its activity for four to five days.

The exchange claimed that it halted withdrawals and trading to perform integration with financial institutions and that this will improve its services.

The cryptocurrency trading platform reassured its users that they should not be worried about the safety of their assets and that they will be kept updated about the developments.

The events also closely follow Thodex announcing a 6-hour maintenance service suspension on April 20.

Why It Matters: The community showed concern and suspicion about the exchange purportedly halting its services for an update that would take this long without any prior warning.

See also: Cryptocurrency Wallets For Beginners: 3 Must-Have Features

Local news outlet HaberTurk reported that the company’s founder Faruk Fatih Özer fled to Thailand with $2 billion of user funds and performing an exit scam.

He purportedly left on a plane departing from the Istanbul Airport on Tuesday, as local law enforcement launched a criminal investigation against the firm and raided its offices.

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech News Legal Management Global Markets Media

Related Articles

Ripple Could Burn Over $61B Of XRP Tokens, CEO says

Ripple — the company that developed the software that the XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) network runs on — could burn a sizeable portion of the coin's total supply. read more

Why Deutsche Boerse Resumes Coinbase Shares Trading After Announcing Delisting

German stock exchange Deutsche Boerse said shares of Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) will remain listed on the exchange after resolving an issue regarding wrongfully inserted reference data. read more

Doge Days Over? Cryptocurrency Sees Major Correction

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is seeing a major correction after a long bull run that left most onlookers astonished. What Happened: According to CoinMarketCap data, Dogecoin’s price plunged by over 37% from its April 22 high of $0.4212 to $0.2644 earlier today. read more

$760M Worth Of Bitcoin Transferred From Coinbase Ahead Of IPO, Report Shows

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has been fluctuating around the $60,000 levels slowly but steadily approaching its all-time high price after breaking through $60,000 again earlier today. What Happened: Bitcoin's price increased by nearly 22% from its 24-hours low of $50,278 to a high of $61,199 before correcting to just over $60,000. read more