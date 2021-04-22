Thinking About Buying Dogecoin Or Bitcoin?

Meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is trading around $0.29 Thursday morning, well off of last week’s surge to a $0.45 all-time high.

It might not come as a surprise then that the “interest over time” in Dogecoin is waning, according to Google Trends, a search trends feature that measures how frequently a given search term is entered into the search engine run by Google.

An interest-over-time value of 100 is an indicator of peak popularity for a term, while 50 means the term is half as popular and zero means there is not enough data for the given term… Read More

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is in for a major correction if it does not break above $60,000 soon, according to JPMorgan strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou.

Bitcoin is trading around $55,000 Thursday morning or around 15% off its all-time high of $64,829.

JPMorgan strategists led by Panigirtzoglou wrote in a note Tuesday that Bitcoin's momentum will collapse if it does not regain $60,000 soon.

Panigirtzoglou stated that "over the past few days Bitcoin futures markets experienced a steep liquidation" like last February, middle January, or the end of November… Read More