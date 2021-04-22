fbpx
QQQ
-1.15
340.49
-0.34%
DIA
-1.03
342.27
-0.3%
SPY
-1.02
417.11
-0.25%
TLT
+ 0.34
139.44
+ 0.24%
GLD
-0.68
168.80
-0.4%

Thinking About Buying Dogecoin Or Bitcoin?

byHenry Khederian
April 22, 2021 9:46 am
Thinking About Buying Dogecoin Or Bitcoin?

Meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is trading around $0.29 Thursday morning, well off of last week’s surge to a $0.45 all-time high.

It might not come as a surprise then that the “interest over time” in Dogecoin is waning, according to Google Trends, a search trends feature that measures how frequently a given search term is entered into the search engine run by Google. 

An interest-over-time value of 100 is an indicator of peak popularity for a term, while 50 means the term is half as popular and zero means there is not enough data for the given term… Read More

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is in for a major correction if it does not break above $60,000 soon, according to JPMorgan strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou.

Bitcoin is trading around $55,000 Thursday morning or around 15% off its all-time high of $64,829.

JPMorgan strategists led by Panigirtzoglou wrote in a note Tuesday that Bitcoin's momentum will collapse if it does not regain $60,000 soon.

Panigirtzoglou stated that "over the past few days Bitcoin futures markets experienced a steep liquidation" like last February, middle January, or the end of November… Read More

Related Articles

Thursday's Market Minute: Bitcoin Busts After False Breakout

Bitcoin futures gapped down -9.4% to start the trading week, quashing hopes for more upward movement after the previous week’s fresh all-time highs. Price action looked as though it could have been promising for bulls, breaching the upper boundary of a rising wedge pattern (which is typically bearish) a bit above the 60,000 level. read more

Why Coinbase Has This Analyst Bullish On The Long-Term Upside

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NYSE: COIN) got off to a strong start on Wall Street following a direct listing of its shares last week. read more

JPMorgan Analyst Believes Bitcoin Needs To Regain $60,000 Level Fast Otherwise It'll Collapse

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is in for a major correction if it does not break above $60,000 soon, according to JPMorgan strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou. read more

SafeMoon Acquires 1 Million Users As Crypto Influencer Warns Of Ponzi Scheme

SafeMoon, a new DeFi token that rewards its holders with tax obtained from its sellers, has reached an $5 billion fully diluted market cap, down $3 billion in less than a day, only a month after its launch. read more