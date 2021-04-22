fbpx
QQQ
-5.10
344.44
-1.5%
DIA
-4.10
345.34
-1.2%
SPY
-4.78
420.87
-1.15%
TLT
+ 0.39
139.39
+ 0.28%
GLD
-1.23
169.35
-0.73%

Uniswap's Weekly Trading Volume Crosses $10B As UNI Token Rallies

bySamyuktha Sriram
April 22, 2021 1:54 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Uniswap's Weekly Trading Volume Crosses $10B As UNI Token Rallies

Uniswap, the largest decentralized exchange in the crypto space, boasted record weekly trading volumes of $10 billion.

What Happened: The protocol’s native token UNI was trading at an all-time high of $36.03 at the time of writing, gaining over 15.00% overnight after seeing a 181% increase in 24-hour trading volumes.

Uniswap has managed to remain the market leader among decentralized exchanges (DEXs), despite the fact that token swaps on the DEX come at a significantly higher cost.

Since Uniswap is built on Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), users are subject to high transaction costs ranging between $55 to $72.

This has given competitor DEXs like PancakeSwap and Mdex an advantage.

Why It Matters: According to data from CoinGecko, Uniswap’s 24-hour trading volume stood at $2.9 billion, while PancakeSwap reported volumes in excess of $3.5 billion for the same period.

There is good news around the corner for Uniswap, which comes in the form of Uniswap v3, which will go live on May 5.

A part of the solution is Optimism, a layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum.

Optimism is scheduled to be deployed later this year, resulting in those transaction costs coming down by a significant amount.

See also: How to Buy Uniswap (UNI)

According to an announcement from the team, Uniswap v3 contracts have already been deployed to all the major Ethereum testnets.

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech News Markets

Related Articles

Dogecoin Is Losing The Interest Of Americans: What You Should Know

The “interest over time” in Dogecoin (DOGE) is waning, according to Google Trends, a search trends feature that measures how frequently a given search term is entered into the search engine run by Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: read more

Why Sysorex Stock Is Up 97% Over The Last 24 Hours

The stock price of IT solutions provider firm Sysorex (OTCQB: SYSX) is seeing a sudden and rapid surge. read more

Thursday's Market Minute: Bitcoin Busts After False Breakout

Bitcoin futures gapped down -9.4% to start the trading week, quashing hopes for more upward movement after the previous week’s fresh all-time highs. Price action looked as though it could have been promising for bulls, breaching the upper boundary of a rising wedge pattern (which is typically bearish) a bit above the 60,000 level. read more

JPMorgan Analyst Believes Bitcoin Needs To Regain $60,000 Level Fast Otherwise It'll Collapse

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is in for a major correction if it does not break above $60,000 soon, according to JPMorgan strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou. read more