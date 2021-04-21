fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.93
333.48
+ 0.87%
DIA
+ 3.04
335.16
+ 0.9%
SPY
+ 3.77
408.55
+ 0.91%
TLT
+ 0.28
139.22
+ 0.2%
GLD
+ 1.62
164.88
+ 0.97%

Binance-Backed DeFi Project Raises $10M At $1B Valuation From Mark Cuban, Pantera Capital, Others

bySamyuktha Sriram
April 21, 2021 5:11 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Binance-Backed DeFi Project Raises $10M At $1B Valuation From Mark Cuban, Pantera Capital, Others

Decentralized derivatives exchange Injective Protocol has raised $10 million in a “party funding round” from new investors.

What Happened: According to TechCrunch, billionaire investor Mark Cuban has made a strategic investment in the project, joining other high-profile venture firms like Pantera Capital, BlockTower, Hashed, Cadenza Ventures (formerly BitMex Ventures), CMS, and QCP Capital.

"This was a private placement token sale," Mirza Uddin of Injective Protocol told The Block on Tuesday.

"We sold tokens with a lockup period at a $1 billion+ valuation."

The lockup period for investors is said to be one year, while the tokens issued to the new investors were taken from the protocol’s private treasury.

Why It Matters: The cross-chain derivatives exchange was launched in December 2020, backed by leading crypto exchange Binance.

As part of Injective’s goal is to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, there is no centralized governing body that enforces control of its development.

Essentially, the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. 

“Why do I invest in Injective: the whole stop out because of the capital requirements, Robinhood didn’t do it on purpose to hurt traders, they just didn’t have enough equity and they would have gone bankrupt because they had too many customers.

But if you’re doing it in a decentralized manner, every investor gets to see how much Injective has of all of this, there’s no hiding it and that creates an opportunity,” said Mark Cuban.

What Else: In addition to trading cryptocurrencies, users can also trade stocks, forex, NFTs, and synthetic assets like tokenized versions of Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Injective CEO Eric Chan stated on Twitter, “Many times, we've seen centralized legacy financial infrastructure decouple and fail before our eyes. We will not sleep until we build a network that will not only disrupt crypto but the entire financial market and exchange landscape.”

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech News Entrepreneurship Financing Markets Tech General

Related Articles

Cathie Wood Trims Tesla Stake And Loads Up Heavily On Coinbase

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Wednesday bought 749,205 shares of Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN), on the day the cryptocurrency exchange made its high-flying NASDAQ debut through a direct listing. read more

Cryptocurrency Market Overtakes Apple — The World's Most Valuable Company — In Market Capitalization

The market capitalization of cryptocurrencies, as tracked by CoinMarketCap, has exceeded that of the world’s most valuable company Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL).  read more

FTX's Pre-IPO Coinbase Contract Implies $140B Valuation, Community Weighs In

CBSE, a pre-IPO Coinbase contract listed on crypto exchange FTX, traded at $594 at press time, implying a valuation over $140 billion for Coinbase ahead of its direct listing on Nasdaq. read more

Why Crypto Exchange Binance Launches Tesla Stock Tokens

Binance, the largest crypto exchange by volume, announced today that it is launching zero-commission tradeable Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock tokens. read more