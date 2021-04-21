Will Tesla, Bitcoin Or Dogecoin Grow More By 2022?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week we posed the following question to Benzinga visitors on two of the world’s most popular cryptocurrencies and crypto mega-fan Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

"Over the next year, which cryptocurrency or stock will have the largest percentage gain?"

Here are the full results from this week’s survey:

Dogecoin: 80.7%

Tesla: 6.3%

Bitcoin: 13%

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced in March that the automaker has started accepting payments for its vehicles with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

Musk also said that Tesla will retain the paid apex cryptocurrency as Bitcoin and will not convert it into fiat.

The entrepreneur’s frequent tweets are associated with price movements in Dogecoin, and here are some of the highlights.

This sentiment study was conducted as Bitcoin and Dogecoin are both near their respective all-time highs of $64,829 and 45 cents.

At the time of publication, Bitcoin trades around $55,000 and Dogecoin 31 cents.

Tesla is trading at $726, off its all-time high of $900.40 set in January.

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in April 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.