fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.18
335.23
+ 0.35%
DIA
+ 1.98
336.22
+ 0.59%
SPY
+ 2.23
410.10
+ 0.54%
TLT
+ 0.03
139.47
+ 0.02%
GLD
+ 1.33
165.17
+ 0.8%

Will Tesla, Bitcoin Or Dogecoin Grow More By 2022?

byHenry Khederian
April 21, 2021 12:14 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Will Tesla, Bitcoin Or Dogecoin Grow More By 2022?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week we posed the following question to Benzinga visitors on two of the world’s most popular cryptocurrencies and crypto mega-fan Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

"Over the next year, which cryptocurrency or stock will have the largest percentage gain?"

Here are the full results from this week’s survey:

  • Dogecoin: 80.7%
  • Tesla: 6.3%
  • Bitcoin: 13%

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced in March that the automaker has started accepting payments for its vehicles with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). 

Musk also said that Tesla will retain the paid apex cryptocurrency as Bitcoin and will not convert it into fiat.

The entrepreneur’s frequent tweets are associated with price movements in Dogecoin, and here are some of the highlights.

This sentiment study was conducted as Bitcoin and Dogecoin are both near their respective all-time highs of $64,829 and 45 cents.

At the time of publication, Bitcoin trades around $55,000 and Dogecoin 31 cents. 

Tesla is trading at $726, off its all-time high of $900.40 set in January.

See Also: Is Bitcoin A Good Investment? and How To Buy Dogecoin.

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in April 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas News Crowdsourcing Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

Related Articles

Dogecoin Market Cap Surpasses Ford And Kraft

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) — a meme cryptocurrency created as a joke — has a bigger market cap than Ford Motor (NYSE: F) and Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC). read more

Dogecoin To List On OKCoin Next Week In A 'Testament' To Meme Crypto's 'Legitimacy'

Dogecoin (DOGE) is all set to be listed on the OKCoin cryptocurrency exchange next week, which will give legions of followers yet another place to buy and sell the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency.  read more

Doge Day Ends With A Whimper Instead Of A Howl As Dogecoin Shrinks Over 20%

“Doge day” turned out to be a damp squib as Dogecoin (DOGE) failed to soar to the levels envisaged by the Doge Army. What Happened: Instead of taking off to the moon, the Dogecoin rocket came crashing down to earth. DOGE traded 21.28% lower at $0.32 at press time Tuesday night. read more

These Big Money Players Have Put Bitcoin On The Balance Sheet

The rise in acceptance of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as a major store of value and payment option has been influenced by major corporations adding the cryptocurrency  to put a portion of its cash reserves into cryptocurrency. Benzinga could earn up to 6% per annum on its crypto holdings. read more