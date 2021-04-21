fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
336.41
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.00
338.20
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.00
412.32
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
139.50
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.00
166.50
+ 0%

Dogecoin To List On OKCoin Next Week In A 'Testament' To Meme Crypto's 'Legitimacy'

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
April 21, 2021 6:07 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Dogecoin To List On OKCoin Next Week In A 'Testament' To Meme Crypto's 'Legitimacy'

Dogecoin (DOGE) is all set to be listed on the OKCoin cryptocurrency exchange next week, which will give legions of followers yet another place to buy and sell the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency. 

What Happened: Jason Lau, San Francisco-based OKCoin’s Chief Operating Officer, told Benzinga that the decision to list DOGE was deliberate and is a “testament to the coin’s legitimacy.”

Lau counted the speed, low cost of transactions, and fewer nodes compared with other cryptocurrencies as factors that work in favor of DOGE. The executive is upbeat on Dogecoin and said it was a lot more than a joke. 

See Also: How to Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

“It is secured by proof of work and has never had any security issues. It’s clear that beyond being a joke, technologically sound ‘meme’ coins have a place in the cryptosphere as they are fun and community driven,” said Lau.

See Also: Dogecoin Gets New Wings With Developer Upgrades: What You Need To Know

DOGE has risen 202.54% on a seven-day trailing basis. On a year-to-date basis, it has soared 7,177.47%. At press time, DOGE traded 19.51% lower at $0.34.

Comparatively, the apex cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Bitcoin (BTC), has returned 90.73% since the beginning of 2021. BTC traded 1.27% higher at $55,752.34 at press time.

On the current rally, Lau told Benzinga that it is “off charts and completely different.” He said alarm bells are ringing.

“I don’t expect these price levels to sustain for long. Technically, DOGE development has stagnated, with little improvement or development in years. In addition, there are less than a 700 nodes, implying lesser network resilience.”

Why It Matters: On the current rally, which Lau termed “historic,” the executive said the origins lie in a combination of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s tweets and the interest that the Reddit forum r/WallStreetBets has taken in cryptocurrency.

“It demonstrates the potential of an enthusiastic community,” Lau told Benzinga. “The social media spotlight has made DOGE one of the few tokens to penetrate beyond the crypto community.”

Although less keen on the sustainability of the rally, Lau is upbeat about the meme value of DOGE.

See Also: Exclusive: Dogecoin Creator Says What Sets Meme Crypto Apart From 'Thousands Of Failed Coins' Is Being A Meme

“It is an entertaining and meme-filled opportunity to trade and give crypto a try.  However, it is fun – so, embrace the volatility, tip others, and be a part of the DOGE community!”

Read Next: Alt Of Alt Season? As Dogecoin Mutes, Look-Alikes Are Thriving

Photo courtesy: Super Furet via Wikimedia

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets

Related Articles

Doge Day Ends With A Whimper Instead Of A Howl As Dogecoin Shrinks Over 20%

“Doge day” turned out to be a damp squib as Dogecoin (DOGE) failed to soar to the levels envisaged by the Doge Army. What Happened: Instead of taking off to the moon, the Dogecoin rocket came crashing down to earth. DOGE traded 21.28% lower at $0.32 at press time Tuesday night. read more

Dogecoin Market Cap Surpasses Ford And Kraft

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) — a meme cryptocurrency created as a joke — has a bigger market cap than Ford Motor (NYSE: F) and Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC). read more

These Big Money Players Have Put Bitcoin On The Balance Sheet

The rise in acceptance of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as a major store of value and payment option has been influenced by major corporations adding the cryptocurrency  to put a portion of its cash reserves into cryptocurrency. Benzinga could earn up to 6% per annum on its crypto holdings. read more

Is It Worth Buying Dogecoin And Other Cryptos Simply Because They Trade At Low Price Points?

A single Dogecoin (DOGE) trades below $1 but a Bitcoin (BTC) will set you back more than $50,000 as of press time. Is it worth buying any cryptocurrency simply because of its price? read more