Cathie Wood Loads Up On DraftKings, Coinbase, Palantir, Sells Nvidia, Square
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Tuesday snapped up another 236,348 shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN).
Coinbase has been in a free-fall mode since its blockbuster listing last Wednesday. Shares closed 3.66% lower at $320.82 on Tuesday, giving the cryptocurrency exchange a market cap of $63.91 billion.
Two of the investment firm’s flagship funds bought shares estimated to be worth $75.8 million on Tuesday's dip.
The Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK) bought 184,175 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange desk, representing 0.26% of the ETF. The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW) bought 52,173 shares, representing about 0.25% of the ETF.
The New York-based firm also bought 1,146,771 shares of the tech billionaire Peter Thiel-backed data analytics firm Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) estimated to be worth $24.9 million based on its Tuesday’s close of $21.78.
The Ark Innovation ETF bought the shares representing 1% of the ETF.
The investment firm also bought over half a million shares estimated to be worth $28.86 million of the daily fantasy sports company DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG).
The Ark Innovation ETF bought 214,625 shares, representing 0.05% of the ETF and the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF bought 303,552 shares representing 0.25% of the ETF.
The investment firm also sold a total of 31,938 shares of chipmaker Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) valued at $19.38 million as of Tuesday’s close via two of its ETFs that include ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS: ARKQ), and Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKF).
Nvidia shares closed 1.24% lower at $606.85 on Tuesday. It has a 52-week high of $648.57 and 52-week low of $267.11.
The UK government on Monday intervened in chipmaker's $40 billion takeover of chipmaker Arm on national security grounds, reported CNBC.
Wood’s firm also sold 233,147 shared worth about $57.2 million of Square Inc (NYSE: SQ), one of its three top holdings.
ARKW sold 44,500 shares of the fintech company, representing 0.16% of the ETF. ARKK sold another 188,647shares, representing 0.197% of the ETF.
Other Ark Buys On Tuesday:
- JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD)
- Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN)
- Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)
- Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)
- Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)
- Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)
- TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)
- Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)
- Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR)
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)
- Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM)
- 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)
- Tencent (OTC:TCEHY)
- Roblox (NASDAQ:RBLX)
- Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)
- Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)
- Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP)
Other Ark Sells On Tuesday:
- LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE)
- Novartis (NYSE:NVS)
- Roche (OTC:RHHBY)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO)
- Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)
- Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)
- PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)
- Xlinx (NASDAQ:XLNX)
- Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)
- Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)
