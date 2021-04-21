fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
336.41
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.00
338.20
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.00
412.32
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
139.50
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.00
166.50
+ 0%

Cathie Wood Loads Up On DraftKings, Coinbase, Palantir, Sells Nvidia, Square

byRachit Vats
April 21, 2021 3:29 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cathie Wood Loads Up On DraftKings, Coinbase, Palantir, Sells Nvidia, Square

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Tuesday snapped up another 236,348 shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN).

Coinbase has been in a free-fall mode since its blockbuster listing last Wednesday. Shares closed 3.66% lower at $320.82 on Tuesday, giving the cryptocurrency exchange a market cap of $63.91 billion.

Two of the investment firm’s flagship funds bought shares estimated to be worth $75.8 million on Tuesday's dip. 

The Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK) bought 184,175 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange desk, representing 0.26% of the ETF. The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW) bought 52,173 shares, representing about 0.25% of the ETF.

See Also: Why Cathie Wood Is Bullish On Crypto Play Silvergate Despite Recent Slump

The New York-based firm also bought 1,146,771 shares of the tech billionaire Peter Thiel-backed data analytics firm Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) estimated to be worth $24.9 million based on its Tuesday’s close of $21.78.

The Ark Innovation ETF bought the shares representing 1% of the ETF.

The investment firm also bought over half a million shares estimated to be worth $28.86 million of the daily fantasy sports company DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG).  

The Ark Innovation ETF bought 214,625 shares, representing 0.05% of the ETF and the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF bought 303,552 shares representing 0.25% of the ETF.

The investment firm also sold a total of 31,938 shares of chipmaker Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) valued at $19.38 million as of Tuesday’s close via two of its ETFs that include ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS: ARKQ), and Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKF).

Nvidia shares closed 1.24% lower at $606.85 on Tuesday. It has a 52-week high of $648.57 and 52-week low of $267.11.

The UK government on Monday intervened in chipmaker's $40 billion takeover of chipmaker Arm on national security grounds, reported CNBC.

See Also: Cathie Wood Buys Peloton, Coinbase Dips, Cuts Nvidia Stake

Wood’s firm also sold 233,147 shared worth about $57.2 million of Square Inc (NYSE: SQ), one of its three top holdings.

ARKW sold 44,500 shares of the fintech company, representing 0.16% of the ETF. ARKK sold another 188,647shares, representing 0.197% of the ETF.

Other Ark Buys On Tuesday:

  • JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD
  • Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN
  • Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD
  • Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX
  • Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS
  • Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI
  • Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)
  • TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)
  • Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)
  • Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR)
  • Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)
  • Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM)
  • 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD
  • Tencent (OTC:TCEHY)
  • Roblox (NASDAQ:RBLX
  • Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON
  • Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)
  • Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP)
  •  

Other Ark Sells On Tuesday:

  • LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE
  • Novartis (NYSE:NVS
  • Roche (OTC:RHHBY
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO)
  • Twitter (NYSE:TWTR
  • Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU
  • PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM
  • Xlinx (NASDAQ:XLNX
  • Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG
  • Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)

Photo by World Poker Tour on Flickr

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech Sector ETFs Small Cap Markets Trading Ideas ETFs

Related Articles

Cathie Wood Buys Peloton, Coinbase Dips, Cuts Nvidia Stake

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Monday snapped up shares of the exercise bike maker Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) amid weakness related to a U.S. read more

Why Cathie Wood Is Bullish On Crypto Play Silvergate Despite Recent Slump

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management believes the Silvergate Capital Corp (NYSE: SI) stock will benefit from increased crypto adoption and investors likely sold the stock last week to raise funds and buy Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: read more

Ark Funds Add More Coinbase, Offload Some Tesla

Cathie Wood's Ark funds on Friday picked up more shares of Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN), which debuted this past week, while selling off some holdings of Tesla Inc read more

Cathie Wood Cuts Square Stake And Snaps Up More Coinbase On Day 2

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Thursday snapped up another 3,41,186 shares, worth about $110 million, of the biggest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange desk Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN), on the second day of trading after its debut on NASDAQ through a direct listing. read more