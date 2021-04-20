Washington Doctor Accused Of Attempted Kidnapping Of His Wife Involving Bitcoin

A Washington state doctor has been accused of plotting the kidnapping of his estranged wife and using Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as payment on the "dark web," a local Washington news outlet reported.

What Happened: Spokane neonatal physician Ronald Craig Ilg was charged with attempted kidnapping — a potential 20-year prison term — after FBI investigators were tipped off by the woman who had been informed by an international news organization that specializes in "dark web."

The man offered $40,000 worth of Bitcoin for the kidnapping. He also allegedly instructed the criminals to meet several “goals” in order to receive the money.

The goals he set included making sure that the woman did not tell anyone about the kidnapping and the prove of heroin injections twice a day with photos.

What Else: Investigators allege that Ilg also tried to assault a former employee he didn't like, promised to pay in Bitcoin as well. The announcement for the $2,000 job read, “The target should be given a significant beating that is obvious. It should injure both hands significantly or break the hands."

He was questioned upon his return from Mexico and admitted to having used a disposable phone to contact the kidnapper.

Still, he insisted that he tried to hire the person as an elaborate way to commit suicide in a way that would have made the transfer of his assets possible to the woman that accompanied him to Mexico and not his estranged wife.

The next day local law enforcement responded to an assault report at Ilg's home and found him with a black eye and 46 missing Xanax pills and a note, “I am about to drift off to sleep. I pray that God forgives me."

Court records show the former doctor is in custody of the Spokane County Jail.