fbpx
QQQ
-3.30
342.18
-0.97%
DIA
-3.08
343.94
-0.9%
SPY
-3.82
419.15
-0.92%
TLT
+ 0.81
138.05
+ 0.58%
GLD
+ 0.76
165.15
+ 0.46%

3 Cryptocurrencies For Chart Watchers

byMark Putrino
April 20, 2021 11:50 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
3 Cryptocurrencies For Chart Watchers

Understood and applied correctly, technical analysis should be an illustration of the supply and demand dynamics occurring in a given market. Knowing which levels and trends are important will give traders an edge over those who don’t.

The $1,950 level is important for Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH). It was resistance in February and March, but now it’s a support level.

Levels that had been resistance turning into support in a common occurrence in the financial markets. It happens because of remorseful sellers.

These investors sold Ethereum at $1,950. After it trended lower, they think they made the right decision to sell, but when Ethereum broke this level and traded higher, many of these investors changed their minds.

Now they regret their decision.

A number of these remorseful sellers decide to buy, but they will only do so if they can get it for the same price they sold at. This allows them to mentally erase their mistake.

As a result, buy orders are placed at the level that was previously resistance. If there are enough of these buy orders, it will cause support to form. This is the case with the $1,950 level for Ethereum.

eth_0.png

The same dynamic can be seen in Litecoin (LTC). The $235 level was resistance in February and has become a support level.

Knowing what levels are important can benefit traders.

In this case, suppose a trader decides to buy Litecoin if it reaches $234. Litecoin could fall to $235, find support, and then move higher. This trader would have missed out because they didn’t know there was support at $235. Had they known, they would have placed their order at $235 instead.

Then they wouldn’t have missed it.

ltc.png

Charts can help keep things in perspective.

For instance, with the media hype around Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE), an investor could think it has been soaring to new highs.

A look at the chart shows that over the past week, despite its volatility, DOGE has stayed around the 35-cent level.

doge_1.png

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas Short Ideas Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

These OTC Securities Had The Most Trading Activity In March

In March, OTC Markets trading was still heavily influenced by crypto and cannabis, but had some interesting trends and outliers in the mix. During the month of March, total dollar volume from OTCQX, OTCQB, and Pink markets reached just over $75 billion, a decrease of about 8.5% from February. read more

Benzinga Announces Investment In Crypto As Part Of Corporate Treasury Strategy

Read the full press release here. Financial media and data provider Benzinga has begun investing in cryptocurrency as part of its new corporate treasury strategy. read more

Exclusive: Webull Crypto To Offer Dogecoin To Customers April 20 — Doge Day

Dogecoin has been one of the hottest cryptocurrencies in 2021 and is seeing strong demand from retail traders looking to buy, sell and hold the meme-based crypto. read more

Reportedly 20,000 Bitcoins Withdrawn From Binance Ten Minutes After Sunday's Flash Crash

According to a data platform glassnode, 20,952 Bitcoins were withdrawn from crypto exchange Binance after Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC)’s price fell under $52,000 on Sunday.  read more