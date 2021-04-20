Cathie Wood Buys Peloton, Coinbase Dips, Cuts Nvidia Stake

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Monday snapped up shares of the exercise bike maker Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) amid weakness related to a U.S. regulator calling for a large-scale product recall due to safety concerns.

PTON shares closed 7.3% lower at $107.75 on Monday.

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW) bought 152,542 shares of the New York-based equipment maker, representing about 0.25% of the ETF.

The ETF now owns 1.25 million shares of the stock valued at $134.18 million — making up about 1.97% of the fund’s assets.

The investment firm also bought 153,195 shares of the U.S. cryptocurrency exchange desk Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN), estimated to be worth about $51 million based on the stock’s Monday close at $333.

The Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKF) added 32,263 shares of the cryptocurrency company, representing about 0.26% of the ETF. The Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK) added another 70,073 shares, representing about 0.97% of the ETF and the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW) bought 50,859 shares, representing about 0.25% of the ETF.

Coinbase shares have lost steam since their debut last Wednesday. Shares closed 2.63% lower at $333 on Monday, giving the cryptocurrency exchange a market cap of $65.52 billion.

The investment firm also sold a total of 88,601 shares of chipmaker Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) valued at $54 million as of Monday’s close via three of its ETFs that include ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ), Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX) and Ark Fintech Innovation ETF.

Nvidia shares closed 3.46% lower at $614.47 on Monday. It has a 52-week high of $648.57 and 52-week low of $267.11.

The UK government on Monday intervened in chipmaker's $40 billion takeover of chipmaker Arm on national security grounds, reported CNBC.

Here are three other prominent Ark trades for Monday:

Trades for the ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF:

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS): Bought 496,057 shares of the electric commercial vehicle maker, representing about 0.18% of the ETF.

Workhorse shares closed 4.76% lower at $12.60 on Monday and were further down 1.35% in extended hours. The stock has a 52-week high of $42.96 and low of $2.08.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE): Sold 315,600 shares of the spaceflight company, representing about 0.21% of the ETF.

Virgin Galactic shares closed 3.85% lower on Monday. It has a 52-week high of $62.80 and low of $14.21.

JD.com Inc (NASDAQ:JD): Bought 173,597 shares of the Chinese online e-commerce company, representing about 0.4% of the ETF.

JD.com stock closed 0.12% lower at $76.95 on Monday. It has a 52-week high of $108.29 and low of $40.58.

Trades for the Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF:

Virgin Galactic: Sold 275,204 shares of the spaceflight company, representing about 0.88% of the ETF.

Workhorse Group Inc: Bought 231,451 shares of the electric commercial vehicle maker, representing about 0.4% of the ETF.

JD.com Inc: Bought 44,313 shares of the Chinese online e-commerce company, representing about 0.497% of the ETF.

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX): Bought 2,490 shares of the movie streaming company, representing about 0.199% of the ETF.

Netflix stock closed 1.45% higher at $554.44 on Monday. It has a 52-week high of $593.29 and low of $393.60.

Trades for the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF:

JD.com Inc: Bought 107,260 shares of the Chinese online e-commerce company, representing about 0.19% of the ETF.

Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD): Bought 47,800 shares of the agriculture-focused technology platform in China, representing about 0.15% of the ETF.

Pinduoduo stock closed 0.38% lower at $132.80 on Monday. It has a 52-week high of $212.6 and low of $42.7.

Other Ark Buys On Monday:

Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN)

(NASDAQ:OPEN) Berkeley Lights Inc (NASDAQ:BLI)

(NASDAQ:BLI) CM Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:CMLF)

(NASDAQ:CMLF) 908 Devices Inc (NASDAQ:MASS)

(NASDAQ:MASS) Recursion Pharmaceuticals Co (NASDAQ:RXRX)

(NASDAQ:RXRX) Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BEAM)

(NASDAQ:BEAM) Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS)

(NASDAQ:EXAS) TuSimple Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSP)

(NASDAQ:TSP) Unity Software Inc (NYSE:U)

(NYSE:U) 3D Systems Corp (NYSE:DDD)

(NYSE:DDD) J aws Spitfire Acquisition Corp (NYSE:SPFR)

(NYSE:SPFR) Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP)

Other Ark Sells On Monday:

LendingTree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE)

(NASDAQ:TREE) Roche Holding Ag (OTC:RHHBY)

(OTC:RHHBY) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

(NASDAQ:REGN) Phreesia Inc (NYSE:PHR)

(NYSE:PHR) Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS)

(NYSE:NVS) Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

(NASDAQ:PCAR) Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (NYSE:TSM)

Co (NYSE:TSM) AeroVironment Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV)

(NASDAQ:AVAV) Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX)

(NASDAQ:XLNX) Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)

(NYSE:PSTG) Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

(NYSE:ICE) Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS)

(NASDAQ:SNPS) Atlas Crest Investment Corp (NYSE:ACIC)

(NYSE:ACIC)

Photo Courtesy: Peloton