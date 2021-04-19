fbpx
QQQ
-3.53
345.54
-1.03%
DIA
-1.26
343.12
-0.37%
SPY
-2.32
419.62
-0.56%
TLT
-0.55
139.81
-0.39%
GLD
-0.50
166.85
-0.3%

Check Out This Crypto, Which Was Created By The Co-Founder Of Ethereum

byTyler Bundy
April 19, 2021 1:42 pm
Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) was created by the co-founder of Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH). Could this crypto be a solid one to invest in considering how well Ethereum has performed?

Cardano Daily Chart Analysis

adadaily4-19-21_0.png

  • The crypto recently crossed below the 50-day moving average (green).
  • The crypto is trading above the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating bullish sentiment.
  • The 50-day moving average could hold as resistance if the price stays below the indicator.
  • The 200-day moving average may hold as support in the future.

A Technical Analysis Of Ethereum, XRP And Cardano

Key Levels To Watch:

  • The crypto is forming into what technical traders may call an ascending triangle.
  • The crypto has built higher lows up to a resistance of $1.50, it is nearing potential support connected by the lows on the chart.

What’s Next?

Bullish technical traders would like to see the crypto build higher lows and stay in the uptrend. Bulls would like to see the crypto break out of the ascending triangle pattern for a potential higher push.
Bearish technical traders would like to see the coin fail to continue forming higher lows. They may also like to see the stock fall below the moving averages for the outlook on the coin to become very bearish.

