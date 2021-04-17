fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.40
341.21
+ 0.12%
DIA
+ 1.41
339.04
+ 0.41%
SPY
+ 1.40
414.50
+ 0.34%
TLT
-1.09
141.44
-0.78%
GLD
+ 1.00
164.35
+ 0.6%

Ark Funds Add More Coinbase, Offload Some Tesla

byGary Anglebrandt
April 17, 2021 2:25 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Ark Funds Add More Coinbase, Offload Some Tesla

Cathie Wood's Ark funds on Friday picked up more shares of Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN), which debuted this past week, while selling off some holdings of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Here's the rundown on the trades.

  • ARK bought 187,078 shares of Coinbase.
  • That amounts to nearly $64 million at the day’s closing price of $342.
  • The funds went into the flagship ARK Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK), as well as into the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW) and the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKF).
  • Ark bought almost 1 million shares of Coinbase earlier in the week.Ark sold off 134,541 shares of Tesla — worth $99.5 million at Friday's close.
  • The Tesla shares came out of the ARK Innovation fund and the Next Generation Internet ETF.
  • The trades follow a pattern Ark set earlier in the week on these two stocks.

Image: Courtesy of Coinbase

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets ETFs

Related Articles

Cathie Wood Cuts Square Stake And Snaps Up More Coinbase On Day 2

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Thursday snapped up another 3,41,186 shares, worth about $110 million, of the biggest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange desk Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN), on the second day of trading after its debut on NASDAQ through a direct listing. read more

Cathie Wood Trims Tesla Stake And Loads Up Heavily On Coinbase

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Wednesday bought 749,205 shares of Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN), on the day the cryptocurrency exchange made its high-flying NASDAQ debut through a direct listing. read more