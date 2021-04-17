fbpx
Dogecoin Retreats From All-Time High

byGary Anglebrandt
April 17, 2021 9:08 am
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has fallen since reaching highs on Friday, according to CoinMarketCap.

  • The altcoin is down about 15% in the last 24 hours, now at $0.2574, as of publication time.
  • Dogecoin had been on the rise for about a week, coming up from the single digits (by cents) to $0.4377 at 5:44 a.m. EST on Friday, according to CoinMarketCap.
  • The cryptocurrency has gotten a hand from Dogecoin booster Elon Musk, along with the general boom market in cryptocurrencies.
  • An investment of $1,000 in Dogecoin on Jan. 1 of this year would have been worth $67,600 as of noon yesterday.

