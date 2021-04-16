fbpx
QQQ
-0.46
342.07
-0.13%
DIA
+ 0.75
339.70
+ 0.22%
SPY
+ 0.54
415.36
+ 0.13%
TLT
-0.87
141.22
-0.62%
GLD
+ 1.21
164.14
+ 0.73%

Check Out The Charts On These 3 Cryptos

byTyler Bundy
April 16, 2021 1:06 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Check Out The Charts On These 3 Cryptos

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) and Binance Coin (CRYPTO:BNB) are three of the most popular cryptocurrencies at this time, according to coinmarketcap.

Below is a technical look at each chart.

Bitcoin Chart Analysis

btcdaily4-16-21.png

  • Bitcoin looks to be retesting old resistance after breaking out of an ascending triangle.
  • Bulls would like it to bounce at the old resistance of $60,000 and continue to build higher lows.
  • Bears would like to see it fail to hold old resistance and fail to keep forming higher lows.

Ethereum Chart Analysis

eth4-16-21.png

  • Ethereum looked to have broken out of an ascending triangle and was able to retest resistance as support and hold.
  • Now, bulls would like to see the coin continue to form higher lows and stay in the uptrend.
  • Bears would like to see the coin stop forming higher lows and start moving down.

Binance Coin Chart Analysis

bnb4-16-21.png

  • The chart showed previous resistance near the $370 level before it was able to break out.
  • The coin looks to be in a strong uptrend shown by connecting the lows.
  • The coin was able to break out of an ascending triangle in early April
  • Bulls would like to see a bounce and have the coin continue to form higher lows.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Who Let The Doge Out And Where Is The Cryptocurrency Headed Next?

An investment of $1,000 in Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) on Jan. 1, 2021, would be worth a whopping $67,600 as of 12 p.m. Friday. read more

CI Global Asset Management To Launch World's First Ethereum ETF

-Bloomberg read more

'Four Horsemen' Driving The Retail Trading Euphoria: SPACs, Stonks, Cryptos And NFTs

In the late 1990s, it was websites. In 2007, it was mortgage-backed securities. Every time financial markets get caught up in a period of temporary euphoria, there's some new type of investment that's all the rage. read more

WISeKey, Jacob & Co Say Join Forces To 'NFT a Masterpiece - the Astronomia Sky – the epitome of 21st century haute horlogerie'

WISeKey and Jacob & Co join forces to NFT a Masterpiece – Astronomia Sky – the epitome of 21st century haute horlogerie Both companies successfully conducted last week world premieres to auction read more