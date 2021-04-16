Check Out The Charts On These 3 Cryptos

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) and Binance Coin (CRYPTO:BNB) are three of the most popular cryptocurrencies at this time, according to coinmarketcap.

Below is a technical look at each chart.

Bitcoin Chart Analysis

Bitcoin looks to be retesting old resistance after breaking out of an ascending triangle.

Bulls would like it to bounce at the old resistance of $60,000 and continue to build higher lows.

Bears would like to see it fail to hold old resistance and fail to keep forming higher lows.

Ethereum Chart Analysis

Ethereum looked to have broken out of an ascending triangle and was able to retest resistance as support and hold.

Now, bulls would like to see the coin continue to form higher lows and stay in the uptrend.

Bears would like to see the coin stop forming higher lows and start moving down.

Binance Coin Chart Analysis

The chart showed previous resistance near the $370 level before it was able to break out.

The coin looks to be in a strong uptrend shown by connecting the lows.

The coin was able to break out of an ascending triangle in early April

Bulls would like to see a bounce and have the coin continue to form higher lows.

