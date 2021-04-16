fbpx
Robinhood Sees Brief 'Major Outage' For Crypto, Several Users Unable To Trade Dogecoin

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
April 15, 2021 11:08 pm
Online brokerage Robinhood reported a “crypto trading issue” on Thursday evening, as Dogecoin (DOGE) continued to shoot upward toward the 30-cent level.

What Happened: Robinhood said on its website that it was “continuing to investigate this issue” in an update.

The brokerage's status page reflected "Major Outage" for crypto trading, which as of press time, had been updated to "Degraded Performance."

On Thursday evening, DOGE broke past the 20 cents mark after Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) CEO Sean Connolly mentioned the cryptocurrency in the company’s third-quarter earnings call, following tweets from Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk.

At press time, DOGE traded 123.04% higher near the 30-cent mark at $0.29. The apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.11% higher at $62,960.80.

Why It Matters: The frenzy surrounding DOGE and the outage of Robinhood left several users disappointed who took to Twitter Inc’s (NYSE:TWTR) social media platform to raise the issue.

OUTAGE?!!! #Robinhood Same thing with uphold right now. Keeps crashing. Nooo I need MOREEE #dogecoin pic.twitter.com/3CBgP2Uk8E

— Doge Soldier :military_helmet: (@Shanticipation7) April 16, 2021

As of press time, some users are reporting being able to trade Dogecoin on Robinhood again.

See Also: How to Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Photo courtesy of Robinhood.

