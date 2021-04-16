Robinhood Sees Brief 'Major Outage' For Crypto, Several Users Unable To Trade Dogecoin

Online brokerage Robinhood reported a “crypto trading issue” on Thursday evening, as Dogecoin (DOGE) continued to shoot upward toward the 30-cent level.

What Happened: Robinhood said on its website that it was “continuing to investigate this issue” in an update.

We’re currently experiencing issues with crypto trading. We're working to resolve this as soon as possible. For the latest updates, check https://t.co/hS5J5eu1GV. — Robinhood (@RobinhoodApp) April 16, 2021

The brokerage's status page reflected "Major Outage" for crypto trading, which as of press time, had been updated to "Degraded Performance."

On Thursday evening, DOGE broke past the 20 cents mark after Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) CEO Sean Connolly mentioned the cryptocurrency in the company’s third-quarter earnings call, following tweets from Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk.

At press time, DOGE traded 123.04% higher near the 30-cent mark at $0.29. The apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.11% higher at $62,960.80.

Why It Matters: The frenzy surrounding DOGE and the outage of Robinhood left several users disappointed who took to Twitter Inc’s (NYSE:TWTR) social media platform to raise the issue.

#dogecoin managed to hit 28 cents briefly before robinhood’s little outage . We’ll hit it again though. https://t.co/JGydZcxe6o — Cora Carmack RAGE is AVAILABLE NOW! (@CoraCarmack) April 16, 2021

How convenient. Robinhood always has “issues” when their customers are making money. #dogecoin pic.twitter.com/wVyTvOOkLL — Mr. Feeny (@ItsMrFeeeny) April 16, 2021

OUTAGE?!!! #Robinhood Same thing with uphold right now. Keeps crashing. Nooo I need MOREEE #dogecoin pic.twitter.com/3CBgP2Uk8E — Doge Soldier :military_helmet: (@Shanticipation7) April 16, 2021

As of press time, some users are reporting being able to trade Dogecoin on Robinhood again.

