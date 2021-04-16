fbpx
Ethereum Classic Is No Dogecoin But It Is Getting Its Fair Share Of Love

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
April 15, 2021 10:31 pm
Ethereum Classic (ETC) has risen 55.27% on a seven-day trailing basis as of press time on Thursday night.  

What Happened: ETC traded 42.44% higher over 24 hours at $30.89 at press time. The coin has rallied among a bunch of others who have been buoyant around the Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) listing.

Major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) touched their all-time highs this week.

BTC traded 0.03% lower at $62,969.71 at press time while ETH traded 2.83% higher at $2,497.35.

Dogecoin (DOGE), this week’s show-stealer, has soared 265.46% in the past seven days. At press time, DOGE traded nearly 80% higher at $0.24.

While ETC is not the top gainer this week, as per CoinMarketCap data, it is in the top four cryptocurrencies in terms of weekly gains.

ETC has gained 417.12% since 2021 began.

Why It Matters: Just like DOGE, Ethereum Classic is also is enjoying a social media buzz. ETC was at the third spot in the list of ten trending tickers on Stocktwits.com

ETC Posts On Stocktwits.com 

Ethereum and Ethereum Classic have been charting different courses, since a contentious hard fork in July 2016. 

In March, Grayscale Investments, the company behind Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and Grayscale Ethereum Trust,  added 161,612 ETC to its coin holdings. 

Grayscale parent Digital Currency Group CEO Barry Silbert is a proponent of Ethereum Classic. 

Ethereum’s Berlin upgrade that tackles expensive transaction fees and other issues went live on Thursday, according to CoinDesk. 

Photo by ETC on Flickr

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

