Fintech Focus For April 16, 2021

One Big Thing In Fintech: Residents of Miami-Dade County in the U.S. state of Florida may one day be able to pay their taxes in the form of cryptocurrency.

A memorandum made public on Thursday indicates that Miami-Dade County commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins has proposed the creation of the Miami-Dade Cryptocurrency Task Force, which, among other objectives, would seek to determine the feasibility of using cryptocurrencies as payments for county taxes, fees, and services.

Source: The Block

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Watch Out For This: Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said people will “likely” need a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine within 12 months of getting fully vaccinated. His comments were made public Thursday but were taped April 1.

Source: CNBC

Interesting Reads:

Market Moving Headline: Data from Breakout Point showed Coinbase’s listing attracted a horde of retail investors, higher than that flocking to other popular tech stocks including GameStop and Tesla. It also beat stocks including Airbnb, Roblox, Snowflake and Palantir.

Source: Financial News

