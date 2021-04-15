Doge Might Be Stealing Thunder But NFT Craze Not Over: Mark Cuban's Lazy Display Amasses 200,000 Visitors In Less Than A Month

Dogecoin (DOGE) might be stealing all the headlines this, hitting a new all-time high and getting frequent love from Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk — but that doesn't seem to have hindered the momentum of the non-fungible token trend.

What Happened: Mark Cuban’s “Lazy” NFT art gallery has grown to 200,000 users in less than 30 days of its launch. The “Shark Tank” fame investor’s gallery said in a newsletter that despite having built the online art gallery in a “minimalistic way” it was blown away by the users’ “ incredible NFT portfolios.”

Last month, Cuban had said that he “wanted an easy way to show my NFTs and a way to put them in my social bios, my email signature, and any place I can stick a URL.”

He claimed such an easy way had not existed before Lazy.com.

Why It Matters: NFTs have been in the limelight as everyone from Snoop Dogg to the Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)-run New York Stock Exchange jump in on the action.

A lot of NFT auctions are denominated in Ethereum (ETH), which too rose to an all-time high on Wednesday. The cryptocurrency then went on to chart another high of $2,480.85 nearly an hour before press time.

On Thursday at press time, ETH traded 4.98% higher at $2,455.93.

Even robots have managed to sell their artwork in the current NFT boom. A humanoid machine “Sophia” successfully sold her NFT art for $700,000 last month.

There is no dearth of weird NFTs ranging from toilet paper to art featuring Pringles. It comes as no surprise that there should be demand for a place where collectors can display their art.

