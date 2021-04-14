Bespoke Growth Partners CEO: TTM Digital Profitable Since Day One

The Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) mining and blockchain company TTM Digital Assets & Technologies completed a triangular reverse merger with Sysorex Inc (OTC:SYSX) on Wednesday.

TTM Digital has been profitable since it was founded, Bespoke Growth Partners CEO Mark Peikin said Wednesday on Benzinga's "Power Hour" YouTube show.

The company was "run more like and investment fund," Peikin told Benzinga.

Going public puts the company in a position where it can continue to grow while exploring other opportunities related to Ethereum, he said.

Being the only publicly listed U.S. based Ethereum miner makes the company unique, Peikin said.

He acknowledged that there are publicly listed Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) miners, but said Ethereum holds more optionality and opportunity.

Peikin was interviewed alongside Peter Salanki, co-founder of TTM Digital, on "Power Hour."

TTM Digital was founded in 2017 to be an Ethereum-centered miner, Salanki said.

The exec said he has a strong belief in the Ethereum project, adding that he believes "the Ethereum team will keep executing."

TTM Digital operates with high efficiency, allowing the company to maximize its opportunity, Salanki said.

SYSX Price Action: Sysorex ended Wednesday's session up 608.92% at $7.55.

Ethereum was up 2.26% to $2,344.99 at last check.

