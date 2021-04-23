Exclusive: Legion Capital CTO J. Bradley Hilton On AI, GoLegion, Cryptocurrencies

J. Bradley Hilton, grandson of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) founder Conrad Hilton, was recently named chief technology officer of fintech-driven Legion Capital (OTCQX:LGCP). Hilton is no stranger to working with technological business solution systems.

Hilton's Background: “I started out in the hotel business on the technology side of things in our reservations area in Dallas, Texas,” Hilton told Benzinga.

Hilton worked for the family business on the reservations side for about 14 years.

“We were able to do some pretty amazing things with rapid deployment of technologies for global distribution in the early days on the internet. That worked out pretty well for Hilton.”

Hilton said he caught the entrepreneurial bug, which resulted in him starting a technology company just before Sept. 11, 2011.

“We were coming out of the gate very successful," he said, "then 9/11 happened and pretty much that day our business plan changed. We had to refocus from the hospitality/travel industry to criminal justice."

Hilton’s background in technology spans multiple industries, and it helped lead him into his present position as Legion Capital's CTO.

Hilton's New Role At Legion Capital: As CTO, Hilton will “oversee Legion's global technology strategy, leading the company's continued innovations in FinTech powered specialized business lending and direct investing platforms,” according to a company press release.

Legion Capital wants to use AI to help find qualified customers that might otherwise be struggling in finding capital for their company. The company also offers pre-bank financing and said it can potentially help businesses that have been turned down by banks.

The company has announced the launch of GoLegion, which is described as a “next generation investor platform for alternative asset investing.”

The company recently announced GoLegion will accept Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), along with U.S. dollars, as a form of payment on the platform.

"We feel the addition of digital currency as an investment means is a logical step in that evolution, given the great strides that have been made within the digital currency marketplace to attain greater acceptance,” said Hilton.

Legion Capital wants to give Main Street Americans the tools they need to succeed, he said.

“It’s more than just financing that we can offer,” said Hilton. “It’s about marketing, networks, access and relationships, and that’s where Legion sets itself apart.”