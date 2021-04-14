fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
340.60
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.00
336.79
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.00
412.86
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
138.48
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.00
163.42
+ 0%

Bitcoin Futures Open Interest Crosses Record $27 Billion Ahead Of Coinbase Listing

bySamyuktha Sriram
April 14, 2021 8:29 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Bitcoin Futures Open Interest Crosses Record $27 Billion Ahead Of Coinbase Listing

Open interest on Bitcoin futures across the largest crypto derivatives exchanges hit a record high of $27.5 billion, according to data from Glassnode.

What Happened: Binance accounted for the majority of this share, with over $5.23 billion in open interest, followed by ByBt with $4.6 billion.

However, the largest 24-hour increase in open interest among leading crypto exchanges was recorded by CME, which saw a 7.04% increase overnight.

CME is one of the largest derivatives exchanges in the world and is typically used by large financial institutions trading desks. The exchange reported $3.11 billion worth of open interest at the time of writing.

Why It Matters: The increase in open interest comes ahead of the much anticipated Nasdaq direct listing of the largest U.S-based crypto exchange Coinbase.

The bullish sentiment from the rising open interest was reflected in Bitcoin’s price as the market-leading cryptocurrency surged past $64,000 to set an all-time high of $64,758 earlier today.

This market-wide optimism wasn’t exclusive to Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) alone, as several altcoins posted gains in excess of 20% over the past 24-hours. Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, set a new all-time high at $2,397 earlier today.

In fact, open interest on Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) shot to a new high as well, reaching a record $8 billion in light of its recent price surge.

Related Stories

How to Buy Coinbase IPO (COIN) Stock

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech News Futures IPOs Markets Tech General

Related Articles

Coinbase Direct Listing: What You Need To Know Ahead Of Crypto Exchange's Public Debut

Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN), the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S., goes public today via a direct listing on the Nasdaq. What Happened: The event marks an important milestone for the entire crypto industry, as it will be the first time a major cryptocurrency exchange goes public. read more

Leading Crypto Exchange Binance Will List Coinbase Stock Token

Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume, will list a tokenized version of Coinbase’s stock on its platform. What Happened: Trading for the Coinbase stock token, known as COIN, will enable users to trade fractional amounts of the Coinbase stock on Binance’s website. read more

Cryptocurrency Market Overtakes Apple — The World's Most Valuable Company — In Market Capitalization

The market capitalization of cryptocurrencies, as tracked by CoinMarketCap, has exceeded that of the world’s most valuable company Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL).  read more

Coinbase Gets Significantly Lower Valuation For Direct Listing From Nasdaq

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global, Inc (NASDAQ: COIN), expected to list on the Nasdaq through a direct listing on Wednesday, has been assigned a reference price of $250 per share, according to Nas read more