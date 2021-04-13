Why Roku Stock, PayPal Stock And Square Stock Are Popping Off Today

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares are trading higher by 3.6% at $384.78 Tuesday afternoon after the company announced the launch of Roku Express 4K+, a rechargeable Roku voice remote pro and Roku OS 10.

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) shares are trading higher by 2.5% and 3%, respectively, following an increase in the price of bitcoin.

Paypal recently moved in March to allow its U.S. customers to use their cryptocurrency holdings to pay at millions of online merchants around the globe. The company said that with this Checkout with Crypto service, customers who have Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH) or Litecoin in their PayPal digital wallets would be able to convert their digital assets into fiat currencies at checkout in order to make purchases.

Recently, Square announced a grant of nearly $100,000 to two pseudonymous developers for their work on the Bitcoin block explorer Mempool.space.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.