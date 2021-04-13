fbpx
QQQ
+ 3.93
332.74
+ 1.17%
DIA
-0.80
338.39
-0.24%
SPY
+ 1.16
410.54
+ 0.28%
TLT
+ 1.03
136.42
+ 0.75%
GLD
+ 1.12
161.18
+ 0.69%

Exclusive: Diginex CEO Talks Bitcoin, Says 'We Are Only Just Beginning The Run-Up'

byAdam Eckert
April 13, 2021 5:25 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Exclusive: Diginex CEO Talks Bitcoin, Says 'We Are Only Just Beginning The Run-Up'

Diginex Ltd (NASDAQ:EQOS) is a digital asset ecosystem, CEO Richard Byworth told "Power Hour" host Luke Jacobi on the Benzinga YouTube show Tuesday. 

Byworth continued by saying Diginex provides an exchange similar to Coinbase, but it also offers derivatives. 

Coinbase is set to go public on the Nasdaq via direct listing Wednesday. Shares of the company will trade under the ticker symbol COIN.

Cryptocurrency derivatives help to differentiate Diginex from its competition. Byworth told Benzinga the company is playing toward "the development of the crypto derivative market," adding that there is a lot of derivative expertise within the organization.

Byworth said Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is facing a supply-side crisis.

"We are only just beginning the run-up in Bitcoin right now," he said. The CEO has a target of $175,000 on Bitcoin for 2021 and he believes the cryptocurrency could easily exceed his price target for the year.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), MicroStrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) and Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) recently purchased Bitcoin. Byworth said those three companies accounted for 45% of the annual supply of Bitcoin.

When Bitcoin goes down, the amount of volume that Diginex sees on the exchange spikes, the CEO said. Volatility in Bitcoin is good for the company's business, he added.

EQOS Price Action: Diginex traded up 1% to $11.08.

Watch the full interview in the video below:

(Image by WorldSpectrum from Pixabay)

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Small Cap Exclusives Markets Media Interview

Related Articles

'Pennies: Going In Raw' Recap: PDT Hustle, Bitcoin And More

On Sunday's episode of the "Pennies: Going In Raw" podcast, hosts Hugh Henne and Dan Knight explore a common annoyance of many newer traders — Pattern Day Trade (PDT) regulations. read more

7 SPACs To Play The Rise Of Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency Stocks

The rise in the value of Bitcoin price and media coverage of cryptocurrencies could make the industry ripe for startups going public in 2021. One of the methods for cryptocurrency companies to go public could be through a special purpose acquisition company. read more

Diginex Stock Pops On Bitcoin Strength: Former SPAC Is First Publicly Traded Blockchain

The market is increasing the valuation of stocks associated with bitcoin and cryptocurrency. One former SPAC is seeing new highs Thursday on this strength. read more

EXCLUSIVE: Diginex CEO Says Bitcoin Going 'Up And Down' Is Good For Co.'s Business

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ivf3YGWEPos read more